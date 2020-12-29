Why we suspended Doherty as Lagos PDP chairman – Dosunmu

Muiz Dosumu is the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with Anayo Ezugwu, he speaks on recent developments in the party

Why did Lagos PDP suspend its chairman, Adedeji Doherty?

It is good that you were at the press conference on Friday, December 18 and heard all the facts and references. We are at the state secretariat presently; did you see any sign of a functional secretariat here.

The place has been abandoned and staff abandoned as well. We had to use our connections to start paying staff salaries. The man never accounted for finances that have been coming into the party. He is the treasurer, accountant, chairman, secretary and he is almost everything you can say about the party, sidelining every other functionality of the party.

How would that work? How do we get a perfect situation from that? He has always been a very bad administrator from the inception of his administration and we cannot continue like that and make success.

We have leaders and we have custom in PDP. When a new chairman comes on board, he has to pay homage to all our leaders, seek advice and they will educate him how our party operates. But we have a chairman who does not believe in leadership; a chairman who believes being a chairman means he is all and above everybody, even the leaders he met in the party.

We’ve not even had one single state congress and even the people at the grassroots level are not feeling the chairman or the party at the state level. It is constitutional that at least twice in a month or once in a month, we must have a state congress but we never had one since the inception of this man as the chairman of the party. It is rather sad the way the party was being run.

We cannot continue like this because the situation was getting rudderless, so we needed to act and do something fast before it deteriorates. The worst scenario was the last by-elections. The man was totally bereft of ideas. He was more of fighting people, creating unseen or unknown enemies from the nooks and crannies of the party. With that, how do you make success?

Even our candidate for the senatorial by-election fought with him. So, how do you make success as a chairman, when you are sidelining other exco members? He contributed much to our abysmal performance at the last by-elections, so we cannot continue with him.

Are you aware of the disciplinary committee setup by Doherty group, which invited you and other exco members to appear before it?

Does he even have the powers to for a disciplinary committee? He has a court issue. There is a contention over his position because

somebody went to court to contest his election at the special congress as the chairman of the party and the matter is still in court. So, he is supposed to lie-low, not gallivanting about and making a mess of himself.

And there is a process and procedure to inaugurate a disciplinary committee, which was not properly followed. So, they should go back to the constitution and follow due process of how well to form a disciplinary committee. I’m a veteran and I have been the state secretary for long.

He is just coming in, he never learn the rope and is never ready to learn. We will wait for the national and I know by the time the national responds, we will get the clear picture of situation of things.

Where is this current crisis leading PDP in Lagos State?

It is leading the party to the glorious land because we need to weed off all thorns on our flesh and road. It doesn’t normally come easy but we are determined and focused to reshape the party. Between now and the next congress, you will see what will happen in PDP.

We know the people want us and we are very much aware about it and we are not going to let them down. It is not easy to turnaround a bad situation because some people will blame and label you all sorts of names but the end justifies the means.

With the ongoing crisis in your party, will you be ready for the 2023 elections in Lagos State?

The people are ready for us so we will be ready. We are on the path to greatness and that is why you see all these scuffles around. When you are trying to rebuild, it is not always smooth, you have thorns here and there that you need to clean and clear.

That is what PDP is doing in Lagos State chapter. We are separating the chaff from the grain and we will get there; I promise you.

Is the leadership of Lagos PDP in support of the move by members of the executive to suspend the chairman?

What I will tell you is that for the first time in the history of this party in Lagos State, many people do not see it and they do not know because we have never made it public but 85 per cent of leadership in Lagos PDP are now together. It has never happened before. You can quote me; 85 per cent of the leadership in Lagos are now together.

That is a sign of good things coming to the party. But it has not been made public because it is part of the strategy to rebuild the party. PDP is reshaping, coming together and making peace among the leadership and it is working.

Leaders who have never met or worked together for donkey years are now working together and they now see themselves as one PDP. We are reshaping the party and we are going to keep the rest underground.

If Doherty and his group come back; is it possible to make peace?

That is for the party to decide because it is now beyond us. We have already informed the national leadership and I believe they will move in and do the right thing. We need peace in the party but we need people who are dedicated and loyal to the party, not infiltrators. We don’t want PDP in the morning,

APC in the evening people around us; they are the spoilers of the party. We have identified so many now and that was why I told you that we are repositioning the party. The party is going for the better.

Whatever problem you seem to be seeing in PDP is never a problem is a rebuild. PDP is rejuvenating and we are coming back. I told you that 85 per cent of the leadership is now working together.

So, that is a plus and a good thing for the future of the party. I want to appeal to the populace, whatever you are feeling in Lagos today, especially, from the present government in the state, should make us more determined to vote them out in 2023. I also want to appreciate the people because the last by-election was a sham, people did not come out.

They are showing that they do not like whatever is going on and it is a shame on APC government that there was an election in Lagos and people did not come out. If there is apathy, it means you are not satisfying the people. I plead with the people that they should wait because PDP is coming.

PDP is reshaping and remodeling and we shall be great again. PDP is coming back both at the federal and state level by God’s grace.

Is the national secretariat of the party aware of the crisis in Lagos PDP?

The national is already aware because we have sent our petitions to them. We don’t do things without briefing the appropriate au

thorities. We have a process in PDP and we have followed it and appropriate measures are being followed.

The fight between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, seems to have divided South-West PDP. What is your take on that?

First of all, I want to thank our indefatigable governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde because he has been working to reposition South-West PDP. But, naturally, you know that among so many children of PDP, we have some who are recalcitrant.

We have infiltrators in PDP now, people who are so much concerned about their future and are not worried about destroying others. At this hour, we see people like Fayose still posing and considering themselves as a member of PDP and some people are still paying allegiance to him.

That calls for so much concern for the party. If such people are now castigating and going against Seyi Makinde, you can see the divide. Some are working to make the party great, while some are trying to pull it down but they will not win.

Just like the Lagos PDP is repositioning now, the party in the South-West under the leadership of Makinde is working tirelessly and there is nothing all these adversaries will do about it.

As a stakeholder in PDP, do you support the call for the presidency to be zoned to Southern Nigeria?

We have orderliness in the party and we respect leadership. The leadership is yet to decide where we will go for 2023, so I don’t want to pre-empt my party. My party will soon make pronouncement on where we will go to and I believe we are going to move with the world and the desire of the Nigerian populace.

What do you make of the security situation in the country?

It is appalling, it is so pathetic and it is like we don’t have government. We don’t feel safe anymore in the country. If you want to go out jogging in the morning, you have to make sure that people are out. You want to go out early in the morning for work, you are afraid that if you go out too early, you may not come back home.

We are afraid to travel from one state to the other and we say we have government. We don’t have government and it is appalling. I believe people can now see the difference between PDP and the others. The government in power is not responsible.

Are you in support your party’s call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country?

I’m very much in support of the call. I said we don’t have government, so whoever is at the helm of affairs in the country is not working. If he wants to be patriotic to this nation, he should resign for somebody, who is capable. There is no disgrace in letting go when you know you are not capable.

They can’t keep punishing the people. The economy is bad and there is no adequate security for the people, so what are we talking about? Poverty is in the land and yet we don’t feel safe. The All Progressives Congress (APC) was not prepared for governance. Their only agenda was Jonathan must go and Jonathan left, they are now bereft of ideas on how to run the government.

