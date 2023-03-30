Why we suspended proposed strike –NLC

About 24 hours after announcing suspension of its planned nationwide strike over the hardship occasioned by naira scarcity, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given reasons why it took such a decision with its sister movement, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

A statement signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, yesterday in Abuja, said labour through its state chapters had observed a significant improvement in availability of cash, an extension of banking hours to weekends to allow more persons access to cash.

Ajaero, however, explained that the presence of queues, scarcity of cash in rural areas and rationing of cash by banks were rea- sons why the scheduled strike was suspended for a period of two weeks to ascertain whether or not there would still be need to embark on the strike based on reports that would emanate from the committee set up by both labour movements to monitor the situation.

He said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) immediately engaged us and we demanded that certain measures be taken to make cash available to all Nigerians. “Some these measures was our insistence on Saturday and Sunday full banking services until a healthy cash situation is restored and the expansion and deepening of their sorting and issuing operations to release Cash to all Bank branches across the nation.

