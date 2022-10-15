Why we suspended strike, by ASUU

…directs members to resume immediately

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action and directed lecturers to resume academic activities with immediate effect. ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noted that the development was part of the decisions reached at its National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

“The National Executive Council of ASUU held an emergency meeting at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.” The statement partly reads: “The National Industrial Court, in its wisdom, gave an order compelling ASUU to resume work pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Given the nature of the order, and in the opinion of our counsel, there was the need to appeal the interlocutory injunction granted against our union at the Court of Appeal. “The Court of Appeal acknowledged the validity of the grounds of the union’s appeal, but still upheld the order of the lower court and ordered our union to comply with the ruling of the lower court as condition precedent for the appeal to be heard.

“NEC noted the series of meetings with the leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the intervention efforts of other well-meaning Nigerians both within and outside the government and the progress made so far.” “While appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians who waded into the matter, NEC noted with regrets that the issues in dispute were yet to be satisfactorily addressed.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...