News Top Stories

Why we use NURTW for elections –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

E-voting: Reps set up 7-man c’ttee to meet senate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is for timely movement of election materials on Election Days. Chief Technical Adviser to INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyila, at a roundtable on the implementation of MoU with unions in the transport sector, said it would be difficult for the commission to send materials to 800,809 registration areas and 1, 119, 973 polling units on election day without partnership with stakeholders.

Eyila said INEC expanded the MoU to include members of the NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in the 2018 agreement to ensure effective coverage of the country. According to him, the agreement is to last for four years, adding that the review became necessary because of the 2023 general elections. He requested the NURTW to provide INEC with roadworthy vehicles in good time and to ensure timely movement of election materials. Chairman, Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, said election conduct is not for INEC alone, disclosing that since 2010, the Commission has been cooperating with other stakeholders.

“The three unions have created good working relationship with INEC. This meeting is organised to review the operations towards 2023 general election,” Ibeanu added. President of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, called for insurance coverage for members of the union on election duties. Baruwa, who was represented by the General Secretary, Kabiru Adoyam, said some members of the union lost their lives while many vehicles were vandalised during elections. He noted that members of the union on election duties work late hours without security, which he blamed on the delay in releasing electoral materials by INEC. Baruwa decried inadequate security arrangements for drivers and vehicles on election duties, which he said: “Exposed our members to undue assault, attack and even death, as was seen in states like Akwa Ibom and Rivers”.

He added, “There was sabotage by some EOs who, to make money, reduced the agreed number of vehicles at the last minute and pocketed the monetary difference, leading to delays and overuse of the accepted vehicles and drivers.” The union chief suggested that if other unions are to be engaged, “they should be assigned responsibilities that corresponds with their areas of specialization”. He added, “For example NARTO should be engaged for haulage vehicles while NURTW should be engaged for passengers vehicles.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Boko Haram attacks military barracks in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 333 Artillery Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state, reportedly came under Boko Haram attack late Monday. Military sources told online newspaper, TheCable that the insurgents stormed the town around 11:20pm on Monday, firing shots into the barracks. The soldiers responded immediately but the insurgents had already surrounded the barracks, according to a source. The […]
News

Omo-Agege: Constitution review to begin after Sallah

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday hinted that constitution amendment would commence immediately after the Sallah break. Omo-Agege stated this in Abuja when two groups, Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiative (WEADI) and League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), paid him courtesy visits. He said rights of women and the that […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF mourns ex-Deputy CBN Gov

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday sympathised with the family, Kaduna State and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the death of Dr Obadiah Mailafia. Malaifa died on Sunday morning at the National hospital, after a brief illness.   ACF in its message urged Nigerians, who Mailafia might have offended due to his views, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica