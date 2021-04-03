News Top Stories

Why we want drug test for politicians, students, workers, by Marwa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has said that the current push to conduct drug test on politicians, workers and students is to urgently provide help for those who need treatment and rehabilitation, in addition to serving as deterrence. He stated this in his remarks while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Primly Services Limited, for the supply of free drug test kits to NDLEA in Abuja. Expressing delight that the MoU is finally signed almost three years after the federal government had approved the deal, the NDLEA boss said: “At the centre of drug demand reduction is drug testing. Practically, all Nigerians should be subjected to drug test; politicians, students, workers and all. ‘‘We have set the ball rolling at the agency because charity begins at home.

This will enable us know those afflicted, who need treatment and rehabilitation. Equally, it will deter drug abuse because if you know that the result of a drug test will hamper your progression in school, political career or at work, it will deter you. ‘‘In the same vein, we do expect parents to make sure their children don’t get married to addicts by insisting on drug test before marriage.”

Thanking the firm for its professionalism and willingness to partner with NDLEA in fighting the drug scourge afflicting the country, Marwa said apart from the high quality of the test kits, they are coming at no cost to the agency, adding that the company will only recover its cost from testing. “We should continue to look for more ways of cooperation to make Nigeria a drug free nation, which is a task that must be done.” Speaking earlier, the MD of the company, Dr. Vincent Uden ze, said apart from the test kits coming to NDLEA at no cost, “we will ensure that the kits are one of the best in the country and we will not fail in our duty in this regard.”

Our Reporters

