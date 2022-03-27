Why we want Ibe as Abia gov – Ibebuike

Abia Professionals Forum, a group of businessmen, industrialists, entrepreneurs and innovators that bought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nomination form for Prof. Gregory Ibe, said the need to increase the pace of development in the state motivated it to invite Prof. Ibe to run for the governorship.

Coordinator of the group, F. C Ibebuike who spoke on behalf of the group, said Abia State can no longer experiment with leadership of the state.

Ibebuike said the group sought and found in Prof. Ibe, who is the founder of Gregory University, Uturu, as the one who met the set criteria as the next Abia State governor.

He said: “We have found in Prof. Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, as that man who can give us a breath of fresh air in Abia.”

The coordinator noted that “over the years, the quest to bring development to Abia State and fixing the huge infrastructural deficit of the state has been daunting.

“While all the successive administrations, military and civilian, including the short-lived Third Republic made efforts to give Abia the much expected quantum leap in development indices, yet the developmental rate is still far from expected.

“Our challenges are increasing and becoming more complex and therefore cannot be solved in traditional ways.

“A response that goes beyond incremental improvement is what is required in Abia.

“We must increase our pace of change to meet up with our challenges and be ahead of it.

“Simply put, Abia needs a man with brain power and imagination; a man with spirit of invention and organisation, vision and action.

“He must have the political will and the preparedness to govern our State at this particular time in our history.”

Director General of Gregory Ibe Campaign, Emeka Okafor, assured that unemployment would be a thing of the past if Prof. Ibe becomes governor of Abia State.

“He creates job; he is a professor of entrepreneurship. He has a proven integrity. Because of him, the US has donated over $2 billion to Nigeria.

“With his connection, foreign investors will have a place in Abia and Nigeria as a whole,” Okafor stated.

