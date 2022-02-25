‘Why we want Oshiomhole to contest Edo North seat

Former Executive Director, Oil and Gas to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ward 10 of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Vitalis Eshokene, yesterday called on the former governor and National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to heed the call for him to vie for the Edo North Senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

Eshokene also disclosed that party faithful and loyalists would mobilise to purchase nomination forms for Oshiomhole to demonstrate their resolve to have him contest the Edo North Senatorial seat. Recall that there had been strong indications that the former Governor may be aiming to go to the Senate, which is currently being occupied by Senator Francis Alimekena, who is said to be seeking a third term ticket.

But, Eshokene told newsmen that “Edo State and the Senatorial District need a stronger representation than what we are getting now,” adding that the state had not gotten the right kind of representation and Edo North has been the worst hit in this. “Adams Oshiomhole has demonstrated what he can do as a labour leader, as governor of the state and as national chairman of the party. Our people in Edo North need adequate representation more than we are getting and Comrade Oshiomhole fits the kind of person Edo North needs in the Senate.”

