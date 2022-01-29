News

Why we want Tinubu as next President-ADAM DG, Olabanji-Oba

The much anticipated; “Asiwaju My Story: Asiwaju The Quintessential Leader, Second To None” was finally launched in Lagos by Asiwaju Distinguished Ambassadors Movement (ADAM) over the weekend. Global Director General, Asiwaju Distinguished Movement, Aarebinrin Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji- Oba said at the event that ADAM believes that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best person that can rule Nigeria from 2023.

“We have our alignment with the APC and we want to believe that this time around we are clamouring for more support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president in 2023 after the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari. “Before you become a leader, you must have been a good follower and in that followership, we said, we have found in him a leadership that’s second to none. “When you look at his antecedents, they speak volume for somebody, who has been in the political space for at least two decades. “We have learnt a lot in the movement along the line.

We have had leaders, but Asiwaju Tinubu is a leader of leaders, a human capacity developer, a visionary leader, atransformationary leader. “We are here at the center of excellence, Lagos as a result of the blueprint he set in 1999 when he became the governor of the state. “We believe in him as a good leader, the most detribalized Nigerian, a lover of people. “To whom much is given, much is expected, we want to raise more foot soldiers, telling everybody when they want to make that choice. We are in this together, they should think Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she said. Speaking about other Asiwaju groups, the Global Director of ADAM said that they were all one, and working for the same mission. Olabanji-Oba stated that Tinubu binds them together, as the National Leader of the APC, saying that politics is a game of number.

 

News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,102 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night revealed that 1,102 persons have died from Coronavirus in the country. According to a tweet released by the body, 125 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57, 849. 49,098 persons have so far been discharged. […]
News

It’s my mistake choosing you as my boss –Ondo Deputy Gov tells

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE.

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, hit back at his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over his statement that he made a wrong choice picking him as his deputy.   Ajayi emphasized that the governor vexation was hinged over the failed attempt to impeach him as the deputy governor. It would be recalled […]
News

Enugu Psychiatric hospital opens bid for 2020 projects

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu yesterday held Technical Bid Opening for its 2020 Capital Projects. Its Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Monday Igwe during the exercise declared that the Federal Government’s insistence on strict compliance to National Procurement Act was a veritable demonstration of its fight against corruption. The technical bid, which was divided […]

