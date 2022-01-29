Why we want Tinubu as next President-ADAM DG, Olabanji-Oba

The much anticipated; “Asiwaju My Story: Asiwaju The Quintessential Leader, Second To None” was finally launched in Lagos by Asiwaju Distinguished Ambassadors Movement (ADAM) over the weekend. Global Director General, Asiwaju Distinguished Movement, Aarebinrin Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji- Oba said at the event that ADAM believes that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best person that can rule Nigeria from 2023.

“We have our alignment with the APC and we want to believe that this time around we are clamouring for more support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president in 2023 after the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari. “Before you become a leader, you must have been a good follower and in that followership, we said, we have found in him a leadership that’s second to none. “When you look at his antecedents, they speak volume for somebody, who has been in the political space for at least two decades. “We have learnt a lot in the movement along the line.

We have had leaders, but Asiwaju Tinubu is a leader of leaders, a human capacity developer, a visionary leader, atransformationary leader. “We are here at the center of excellence, Lagos as a result of the blueprint he set in 1999 when he became the governor of the state. “We believe in him as a good leader, the most detribalized Nigerian, a lover of people. “To whom much is given, much is expected, we want to raise more foot soldiers, telling everybody when they want to make that choice. We are in this together, they should think Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she said. Speaking about other Asiwaju groups, the Global Director of ADAM said that they were all one, and working for the same mission. Olabanji-Oba stated that Tinubu binds them together, as the National Leader of the APC, saying that politics is a game of number.

