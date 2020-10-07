Why we will support Igbo presidency – Sarkin Hausa

The Hausa community in Cross River State has assured Ohaneze Ndigbo that it was ready to support the quest for somebody in the South East to become the President of the country, come 2023.

The Supreme Leader of the Hausa and Fulani communities in the state, Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan gave this assurance on Wednesday when members of Ohaneze Ndigbo paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Bogobiri area Calabar, the state capital.

He recalled that virtually all major groups in the country have produced a President since the return of democratic rule in 1999, leaving out the East, saying somebody of Igbo extraction should be allowed to lead the country in the interest of justice.

Alhaji Lawan said: “Let me thank the Ohaneze Ndigbo for coming to strengthen the bone of friendship between Hausa and Fulani communities and the Igbo brothers living in the state.

“We cannot claim to have a country that belongs to all of us while leaving a major component part out of the leadership of this country. I am assuring you that Hausa and Fulani communities in the state would be educated on why an Igbo should be allowed to be President of the country in 2023,” he said.

According to him, the country must forge ahead and forget issues that brought about the civil war, regretting that since Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi held power for six months after the first military coup, no Igbo has led the country.

