Why we won’t dialogue with bandits’ again – Matawalle

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said he dumped his proposal for dialogue to end the activities of the bandits in his state because they (bandits) were never faithful to their agreements. Matawalle said this yesterday, during an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, Zamfara State now enjoys relative peace because the government has been steadfast in the fight against banditry stressing that the results of the stringent measures put in place to restore security were being felt by the people. Recall that telecommunication equipments and operations were shut down in the state in a desperate move to halt the escalating security situation in Zamfara State.

Asked if the dialogue approach was not longer an option, he said: “They have deceived us. Some of them did not follow what we agreed with them. “We thought it was something we could continue with them; but we later realised that they had deceived us. So, we had to back out of it and decide to fight them to a logical conclusion.” Speaking further, he said: “As you know, we are there fighting and we have taken a lot of measures in order to curtail this problem of insurgency and we thank God it’s yielding a lot of results. We’ve recorded a lot of successes from what we have done. “As you are aware, we

Like this: Like Loading...