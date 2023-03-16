Why We Won’t Sanction Amosun For Disloyalty, Anti-Party Activities – Ogun APC

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would not sanction the former Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his alleged disloyalty and anti-party activities.

Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District and a chieftain of APC in the state had rejected the governorship candidate of his party, Dapo Abiodun and backed the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun who vowed to work against the re-election of Abiodun, his long-time friend and now political foe had since been campaigning for Otegbeye.

But, the APC in the state on Thursday said, it would rather ignore Amosun than waste its energy and resources fighting him.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said, Amosun’s “open disloyalty to APC and anti-party activities would lead him to oblivion and perdition”.

The party said, “We do not wish to join any issue with the man famous for disloyalty and boastful egoism. But we just have to explain to persistent inquiry and demands sanction against the controversial Senator.

“If we may ask, what bigger shame and disgrace could face a man who, as a sitting Governor and APC senator-elect, was suspended from the party? That was, perhaps, the first time such will happen in the annals of Nigeria’s politics?.”

“The party felt he has repented and that was why the suspension was later lifted. However, from all indications, the leopard will never change its spots. The dog has gone back to its vomit.

“But for the endurance of Ogun people generally, particularly people of Yewa, Amosun will not be strutting the streets of Ogun state pretending to be a friend of Yewa and purportedly clamouring for an Ogun West Governor, whereas he is actually planning to install a stooge to achieve his well-known third term ambition.

“Amosun marginalized Ogun West more than any government in history. One of the foremost leaders of Yewa, Professor Emeritus Anthony Asiwaju, in his book published in 2018 described Amosun as a Governor whose tenure, far more than any other, witnessed the emergence of Yewaland as the historic zone in the state known for abandoned projects.

“He cited the two principal examples of the Ilara-Oja Odan-Ilashe road and Ipokia Polytechnic/ University projects as high points of hopes raised and dashed with reckless abandon during the era of the former Governor.

“Amosun also abandoned more projects in Ogun Central than any government in history even as he shunned Ogun East in the execution of projects.

“While we appreciate the concerned raised by genuinely worried people, we urge the good people of the Ogun state to remain steadfast in their support for Prince Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office based on his unparalleled performance in his first tenure, while ignoring Amosun – the puppeteer and his puppets.”

Like this: Like Loading...