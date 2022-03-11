News

Why we wrote a book on Obi –ADF

T Why we wrote a book on Obi –ADF he members of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) have described the eight years of Mr. Peter Obi’s administration as the Governor of Anambra State as eight years of clear and pragmatic demonstration of leadership.

This was disclosed by the leader of the group, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, at the unveiling of the book entitled: ‘The Challenge of Good Governance and Leadership in Nigeria: Eight Years of Peter Obi in Anambra State.’ Prof. Nwala said the book was not essentially about Peter Obi as a person, but about the exemplary and purposeful leadership he provided that had remained a beacon of good governance. Nwala disclosed that the need to use Obi as a model was borne out of the testimony they garnered when the group undertook the industrial tour of Alaigbo, starting with Anambra State.

He said that in Anambra, when they met with Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, he was full of kind, reassuring and encouraging words about Obi. Further, he disclosed how the CEO of INNOSON Vehicle Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, requested them to thank Obi for the unprecedented support he offered him, including making it possible for him to stand on sound financial footing by paying him upfront for vehicles supplied to him as well as the part he played when his consignment was seized by customs. Nwala said that the trip to Onitsha Harbour Industrial areas was eyeopening. “We learnt the place was resuscitated by Peter Obi. The network of roads he built in the area was exceptional.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), His Lordship Bishop Obi Onubogu, described the choice of Obi as a model of true leadership, presented for emulation, as a very objective one, because his leadership style has continued to reverberate among the people. Quite unusually, the unveiling was not preceded by donations, as the organisers said it was just to formally let the world, Nigerians and Igbo people know that a book on practical leadership capable of reorienting serious leaders was out to be bought and read for edification. The 152-page book has seven contributors under the editorship of Prof. Uzodinma Nwala.

 

