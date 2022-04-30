Why we wrote The Ungrateful Prince, by Anosikes

Three siblings, Michael, Chidinma and Chiamaka Anosike, who are the authors of the fast selling literature book, The Ungrateful Prince, have given reasons why they wrote the book. Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, the teenage authors who are pupils of Laureatefield Schools, Montessori, Nursery, Primary and College, Ojo, Lagos, said that the book is their own way of encouraging children and parents to practice gratitude, adding that that with gratitude, the world would be a better place for everybody. According to them, a lot of the time, children don’t do what their parents say, but rather what they see their parents do.

They spoke on what inspired them to write, challenges, advice to parents, children and on other issues. Excerpts… How we got into writing Well, my name is Michael Anosike. I am 12 years old and in junior secondary school three. My other siblings are Chidinma and Chiamaka. Chidinma is 10 years old and in grade four, while Chiamaka is eight years old and in grade three.

We all are in Lauereatefield Schools Montessori, Nursery, Primary and College, Ojo, Lagos. We came from a writing family. My dad and mom are journalists. They work for the Sun newspapers. But it is our dad who inspired us the most because every time his head is buried behind his laptop either writing news stories or writing his own books. So, we decided to follow his footstep.

We told him to buy laptops for us so that we would start to write our own stories and he did. Another thing is that our dad, whenever he is not writing, usually tells us a lot of folk and fairy tales, especially in the night. From the stories, we learn a lot and from them, we began to create our own stories. We also used to watch children television channels like Davinci Kids, Discovery World, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon.

About the book, The Ungrateful Prince The Ungrateful Prince is a book that teaches the importance of practicing gratitude. Gratitude is one of the keys to success in life. It is good for children and even adults to be practicing gratitude. In the school, our teachers taught us the five magic words, which include thank you, sorry, excuse me please and may I.If children and even adults begin to practice these magic words, the world would be a better place for us all. The magic words encourage good behaviour in children, they encourage love and humility. Children who put the magic words into practice would never get involve in fight or other bad behaviours.

The idea to write the book came from a story that Bray Wyatt told Braun Strowman in World Wrestling Entertainment in order to lure Strowman back to the Wyatt family. Our biggest challenge is lack of steady power supply. A lot of the time there would be no electricity for us to write. Where we are living, they usually bring the light in the morning when we are in the in school. But in the night when everybody would be at home there would be no light. That is really affecting us. Advice for parents and children The advice that we have for parents is that they should always try to live a life that is worthy of emulation by their children.

The truth is that children learn a lot more by observation than words. We are writing because we always see our dad writing. A lot of children go into smoking or other bad habits because they always see their parents doing that. So, parents should try to lead by example. The Bible said: “Obey your father and mother so that your days should be long here on earth.’’

It also said: ‘‘Teach a child the way he should go and when he grows, he would never depart from it.’’ So, every child should try to be obedient, every child should try to be law abiding, every child should try to be respectful. Children should also try to love one another so that there would be peace in the world. In the same vein, parents should try to teach their children the right way to go in life.

Plans for the future?

Apart from The Ungrateful Prince, we have other unpublished books and we are still writing more. We are also composing songs, especially Debbie and I, because we like music. I like science and technology too and would like to be an inventor.

