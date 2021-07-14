Why we’ll ensure stability in Cameroon-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will work towards ensuring stability in Cameroon because the country supported Nigeria during the civil war. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday at State House while receiving Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, thus making it imperative for the two countries to help each other. According to him, the Federal Government is aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement, adding that it is in the nation’s interest to ensure Cameroon’s stability. “You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon has been very clear since when I was serving in the military.

The country offered us the needed support during our civil war,” the President said. Mbayu, who is also Minister Delegate in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, said Biya was happy with Nigeria’s role in Africa, noting that the two countries share not just borders and historical ties, “but also common challenges.”

