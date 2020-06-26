Why we’ll present Umahi for presidency in 2023, by Ebonyi PDP

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it would present Governor Dave Umahi for number one exalted position in the country in 2023 general election after completing his two tenures in office. The party described Umahi as alternative to economic quagmire, political issues and the problem Nigeria was currently undergoing. Chairman of the party in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi stated this in Abakaliki when he led members of the working committee of the party to inspect various projects executed by the present administration in the state. Projects inspected by the party included Same Egwu flyover, Ezzamgbo junction, Ohaukwu LGA, Old Enugu/Abakaliki road, Shopping mall, Christian Ecumenical center, COVID- 19 300-bed facility center in AE- FUTHA, Chief Arthur Eze flyover Abomege flyover, Ebonyi State Medi-cal Science College Uburu among others. He said: “After his eight years as the Governor of Ebonyi State, we will present him before entire Nigeria to access as alternative to the economic quagmire, political issues and the problem we are having as a country.

He is a man with understanding on how things work. “In the area of infrastructure, he is number one, in the area of Agriculture, he is number one. Virtually in all segments of the economy, David Umahi always stands out. “This shopping mall our governor constructed can be likened to a shopping mall in Dubai, it is a replica of that and we are not surprised because our Governor is a man that keeps to his words. In the course of taking over power in 2015, he entered into an open covenant with God wherein he promised Ebonyians publicly that he will make Ebonyi State the number-one economy in Nigeria. “At Ezzamgbo Junction, accidents had become a recurrent event. But with the flyover, accidents will reduce as it had been at Spera- in-Deo Junction and PRESCO Junction. Apart from the easing of traffic, the bridges have really added to the anesthetic value of the Ebonyi State.

Like this: Like Loading...