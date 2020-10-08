Why we’ll support Igbo presidency –Sarkin Hausa

The Hausa community in Cross River State has assured Ohaneze Ndigbo that it was ready to support the quest for South East presidency in the country in 2023. The Supreme Leader of the Hausa and Fulani communities in the state, Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan gave this assurance yesterday when members of the Ohaneze Ndigbo visited him in his palace at Bogobiri area of Calabar, the state capital. He recalled that virtually all major groups in the country have produced a President since the return of democratic rule in 1999, leaving out the East, insisting a candidate of Igbo extraction should be allowed to lead the country in the interest of justice.

Lawan said: “Let me thank the Ohaneze Ndigbo for coming to strengthen the bone of friendship between Hausa and Fulani communities and the Igbo brothers living in the state. “We cannot claim to have a country that belongs to all of us while leaving a major component out of the leadership of this country. I am assuring you that the Hausa and Fulani communities in the state would be educated on why an Igbo should be allowed to be president of the country in 2023.”

The country, he pointed out, should forge ahead and forget those issues that brought about the Civil War, regretting that since General Aguiyi Ironsi held power for six months after the first military coup, no Igbo has led the country. While appreciating the enormity of talents that abound in Igboland, Sarki Lawan applauded the approach of Igbos living in the state, noting that members of his community would be sensitised and the new relationship strengthened ahead of 2023.

