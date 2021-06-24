Why we’re adopting graduated CVR exercise – INEC

*Says no approved cybercafe, scratch card for online registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said recent attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country and the safety of its staff and registrants are the reasons for adopting a graduated approach in next Monday’s continuous voter registration (CVR).

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the exercise will begin with online registration and proceed physically at state and Local Government Area offices before deployment to all the 2,673 centres nationwide.

Prof. Yakubu, who said the exercise is a public service and therefore free of charge, disclosed that the decision on graduated registration was taken after consultations with election stakeholders.

He stated that there will be “no INEC-approved cybercafe, no online registration centre and no scratch card to be purchased for the exercise.

“All you need is a device, including your mobile phones, that can connect to the internet. Citizens can complete the online pre-registration anywhere and at anytime they choose.

“Just follow the simple but detailed step-by-step procedure on the portal and contact the INEC Help Desk where necessary.”

