News

Why we’re adopting graduated CVR exercise – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

*Says no approved cybercafe, scratch card for online registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said recent attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country and the safety of its staff and registrants are the reasons for adopting a graduated approach in next Monday’s continuous voter registration (CVR).
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the exercise will begin with online registration and proceed physically at state and Local Government Area offices before deployment to all the 2,673 centres nationwide.
Prof. Yakubu, who said the exercise is a public service and therefore free of charge, disclosed that the decision on graduated registration was taken after consultations with election stakeholders.
He stated that there will be “no INEC-approved cybercafe, no online registration centre and no scratch card to be purchased for the exercise.
“All you need is a device, including your mobile phones, that can connect to the internet. Citizens can complete the online pre-registration anywhere and at anytime they choose.
“Just follow the simple but detailed step-by-step procedure on the portal and contact the INEC Help Desk where necessary.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Army kills 5 bandits, injures others during air raid in Benue attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Troops of the joint military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday neutralized five suspected armed herdsmen and injured others during an air raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa States.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, had in the wee hours Saturday, launched a […]
News

Court Jails 5 internet fraudsters in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters before two different judges of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. A statement by the zonal Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in Abeokuta, yesterday disclosed that […]
News

PDP seeks Chinese help for youth devt.

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking the assistance of the Chinese government in skill development of Nigerian youths. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke Friday when he received the new Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Cui Jianchun to the party’s headquarters, said Nigeria is looking forward to attaining the same technological development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica