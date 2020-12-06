‘Why we’re begging Soludo to join 2021 Anambra governorship race’

Echezona Okafor Nnewi

A pro-Soludo group, Soludo Solution Movement (SSM), has called on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to join the Anambra governorship race in 2021.

National Coordinator of the movement, Chief Jude Umunnakwe, made the call in his address on the occasion of their national rally and official inauguration of national, zonal and local government officers; as well as presentation of Board of Trustee (BOT) members and patrons, and recognition of pillars of the movement, at St. Augustine’s Primary School Field, Umunze, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state..

Umunnakwe, who described the movement as an assemblage of men and women, who are committed to the actualisation of the governorship aspiration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, come 2021 in Anambra: “said the group wanted Soludo to succeed Obiano at the Agu Awka Government House because of his track records in different fields of endeavour.

“The reason is that Soludo is a shining example of what a public servant should be. As the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Soludo did not only curve a niche for himself but also made Nigerians proud to the outside world. He was directly responsible for many positive reforms in the banking sector and the Nigerian economy in general.

It is our conviction that if elected governor to replace Obiano in 2021, Soludo will place Anambra State to the map of the world.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, former member of the House of Representatives, represented by Sir Chris Amah, as well as Bar Ray Onyegu, former chairman, Orumba South LGA, highlighted the good qualities in the life and career of Prof Charles Soludo, and urged him to hearken to the call of Anambra people to join the 2021 governorship race.

In his own remarks, the Guest of Honour, Hon. Chinedu Nwonye (Glamour), commended the group for its confidence in Professor Soludo, saying that their decision to call on the former CBN governor to join governorship race was a step in the right direction.

Nwoye, the coordinator of all Soludo support groups, who also represented Prof. Soludo at the occasion said: “You have taken a right and proper decision in calling on Prof Soludo to join the 2021 Anambra governorship race.

You want him to be at the helm of affairs, because, you want a better Anambra for you and your children. I thank you for your confidence in him, and assure you that your clamour for him to join the governorship race will be conveyed accordingly.”

Some of the national officers inaugurated at the ceremony include: Hon. Jude Umunnakwe, national coordinator; Hon. Mokwugwo Solomon, national secretary; Lady Amaka Okafor, national woman leader/ financial secretary; Comrade Emeter Ifeatu, national youth leader; Hon. Obinna Nwankwo, national media/ coordinator south; Hon. (Prince) Chinemelu Godwin Okeke (Esq), coordinator central; Hon. William Ibinasun, coordinator north; Bar Basil Nwabunwanne, national legal adviser; Hon Celestine Uzodike, national auditor; Dr. Philip Nwankwo, national coordinator for tertiary institutions; among other officers. SSM coordinators in all the 21 local government areas in Anambra State were also inaugurated.

Those recognized as board of trustee members, patrons and pillars of the movement include Prince (Dr) Okey Obi (BOT chairman), Chief Jude Onyebu, Chief Alex Akuka, Sir Eric Eze, Prince Promise Ike, Dr. Christopher Chukwudi Okoli, Chief (Bar) Ray Onyegbu, Hon (Sir) Ojukwu Ubakasi, Chief (Hon.) Ben Nwankwo and Chinwdu Ekwugha.

The ceremony was graced by HRH, Igwe T.O Ogbonnaya, Eze Ogbambiaka II of Owerri- Ezukala; as well as HRH, Igwe B.O Emejulu, Ebube-Agu of Eziagu, both in Orumba South Local Government Area.

Like this: Like Loading...