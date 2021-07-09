Why we’re committed to leadership development – Oshinuga

Kayode Oshinuga is the new District Governor of Lions Club International, District 404B2 Nigeria. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on his new appointment and activities of the club, among other issues

As the new District Governor of your club, why is it easy for the club to carry out a lot of humanitarian activities in the district?

I don’t agree with you that it is easy. When you do things and it becomes your way of life, it is like you are not even working. If you enjoy what you are doing no matter how difficult or challenging the job is, it will just look as if you are not working. Our international theme this year says: ‘Service from the Heart.’

If you put your heart into it, then it becomes your way of life and once it becomes your way of life, it becomes very easy. We enjoy what we are doing, we enjoy the fellowship, we enjoy putting smiles on peoples’ faces. We enjoy people coming to our activities and smiling back home. That gives us a lot of satisfaction and joy. So, it is not that it is easy but we just enjoy doing what we do.

Do you partner government in carrying out some of these activities?

We have always been working with government, seeking their cooperation and sometimes seeking their support and this year will not be an exception. I must tell you that though what we do is to complement what the government is doing, sometimes it is not easy getting support. For instance, if we want to put up infrastructure, maybe a health infrastructure or educational infrastructure or entrepreneurship infrastructure, you still have to get approval. Sometimes it doesn’t come easy but because we are humanitarian service providers, we don’t take no for an answer. So, we go all the way to get approval.

In Lagos State, we always have it easy, unlike most other states. So, we have always worked together with the government because even after doing those projects, we still leave them for the government or we continue to run them together.

So, we are partners in progress. What are some of the core projects for the District that you intend to execute in this Lions year? We have five thematic service areas in Lions Club. One is that we are going to fight diabetes. We started it since 2017, when we marked our 100 years. We are going to continue to wage war on diabetes through advocacies, massive screening and provision of facility infrastructure for diabetes screening. Then, we are also going to fight blindness under our vision programme. We are going to give free eyeglasses, screening of patients and sponsoring of surgery against Cataract and Glaucoma.

We are also going to support government efforts in environmental sustainability programmes by promoting tree planting campaigns, promoting a clean and neat environment and some other things. Then, we are going to support children living with cancer and that is very critical. We are also going to give support to health facilities that would be treating them. Then, we are going to relive hunger in our own little way by trying to give food succour to those who are hungry in our district. These are our general programmes. Other programmes include educational programmes like Lions Quest, Reading Action Programme, Spelling Bee among students and so many others like that.

Then, the core projects, that is the physical projects that we are going to do, we are going to construct an eye clinic at Ogbomosho in Oyo State. The state hospital does not have an eye clinic and they kindly requested that we assist them in providing one. It has been approved and we are going ahead to give it to them. We have one that is ongoing, the Erin Ile Eye Clinic. My immediate predecessor started it, so he is handing it over to me and we are going to make sure that we complete it.

What about the Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre, are you going to continue with the project?

We have the centre completed and put into use in Ede in Osun State. We have another one in Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, which we are going to commission by next week. Then, we have another one ongoing at Offa General Hospital in Kwara State, which was started by my immediate predecessor and because that project is assisted by the Lions Club International Foundation. So, it is a continuous project, which we are going to do and complete.

The club is involved in leadership training and mentoring, how are you going to encourage the District to equally train and mentor non-members?

Yes, when it comes to leadership development, we take it very seriously, especially among our members. We are an organized charity and like in every organization, we also take the leadership abilities of our members seriously. We also have our youths, whom we also give leadership development training, so that they can be responsible members of the society. Talking about non-members, those who are not Lions, we can always continue to work with our partners in developing the leadership abilities of youths in our society. But one thing we know is that we are working with other groups to develop the leadership and entrepreneurship abilities of our young people, so that they can be independent.

What are your plans in deepening the welfare of members?

We have a welfare scheme for our members. We have a fund where we reserve something for our members that are facing health or any challenge. We also have an insurance package to cover members all through the year. All these packages are things we are using to help our members stay afloat in difficult situations. In the area of business, we are looking at how we can continue to deepen networking relationships within ourselves. For instance, we are going to have our convention in January 2022 and that will give members of the club the opportunity to showcase their businesses and what they do so that other members will know of them.

How would you ensure growth and increase of membership under your leadership?

Membership is a continuous programme and my immediate predecessor, Ademola Adesoye, has done extremely well on that. So, my concern aside from the fact that we are going to add to all the good works that he has done is to not allow it sustain them. That is why I said this year is a year of expansion and consolidation. We have to consolidate what we have and further expand. So, we are reaching out and the good thing is that when you do something good, people will see what you are doing and people like you are helping us to report it. So, it is going to be much easier to attract new members.The economy is not doing well but people can afford to come in to spare about N500 on daily basis to help the less-privilege, they will come in and with organizations like yours that is helping us to reach out we can attract other people.

What has been your experience and challenges in serving the needy?

My experience has been very quiet and varied but I will sum it up that it is awesome and I have enjoyed every bit of my service. I have always been a service person and it has always been in my DNA that even when I was growing up, I have always been a service person. For instance, in my secondary school days, I was a top member of the Red Cross. As I’m sitting here, I’m a Red Cross Disaster Relive worker. I have my certificate. I’m a first aid instructor and many other ones. So, I have a passion for service and it has always been my way of life. Serving the under privilege, aside from the work that I do to bring food to the table of my family, the other thing I do is service. Even in my religious circle, I’m a Muslim and I belong to NASFAT. In fact, they put me in the Zakat area, where we will be able to reach out to the lessprivileged members of the organization and other members of the society. So, service has always been part of me. It’s been awesome doing service and I enjoyed it very well and I will continue to serve the people.

As an insurance broker, how has it been doing business in an economy like Nigeria, where the awareness for insurance is very low?

First and foremost, I’m an insurance professional. To be an insurance professional, you can be an underwriter in an insurance company, you can be a broker and you can also be a loss adjuster. As a loss adjuster, we are at the backend of the service provision chain and you need us when you have a claim. It’s not been easy because, in our society, insurance is not a priority.

Now that it is not a priority, people only use their disposable income to buy insurance and when the income is not even enough not to talk of having disposable, so, to buy insurance is a very difficult thing to do. Except for corporate organizations that know that it is important for them to protect their assets in one way or the other, they must buy insurance. But for individuals, it has not been easy. Again, the unfortunate incident that happened last October, the #EndSARS protests, is not to take anything away from the validity of what the protest was about but the fallout was not desirable.

It put the insurance industry under serious strain and we are talking about billions of naira that the industry suffered in losses. The Lekki Toll Gate was insured, the buses were insured and most of the private investments that were damaged were insured and most of them have very good insurance cover. So, it put a lot of strain on the industry and nobody anticipated that kind of damage but insurance has to be there. So, we need a lot of time to recover but the good thing about it is that our industry stood up to the challenge.

Like this: Like Loading...