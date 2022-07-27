Why we’re organising Akete Theatre Festival Playwriting contest, by Eboh

Israel Eboh is the National President, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he explains the idea behind Akete Theatre Festival Playwriting competition, and why there is need for new breed of dramatists, directors and producers… Excerpt

What is the idea behind the Akete Theatre Festival Playwriting competition?

Akete Theatre Festival Playwriting competition is a component of Akete Theatre Festival.

In 2015, as an association we felt the need to regenerate the theatre process, the total theatre process. And what is the total theatre process? It is playwriting to performance, with casting, rehearsals and all that in-between.

Again, we felt that there was the need to locate the festival within a city or a particular location; again we zeroed down on Lagos, then we thought of a name. And one name that is very peculiar to Lagos, that is known by everyone who’s ever had any encounter with Lagos, is Akete.

So, we we decided that the name of the festival was going to be Akete: The Theatre Festival. That’s why we continue to say that it’s a Lagos-centric theatre festival. It’s basically meant to document and celebrate the city of Lagos. And the fact is, Lagos on every day is a theatre on its own.

From the moment you wake up, you drive through the streets of Lagos – the roads, the bus stops, the garages and all that, you’re going to see one drama or the orther.

So for us, the playwrights were free to write on anything that makes Lagos unique or that Lagos-centric, that when you see you say, ‘oh this can only happen in Lagos. And of course, the playwriting competition is the first process of this festival, because you can’t have a festival wihout a content.

The consent will evolve from plays, and those plays must be written, because like I said, it’s a documentation. So it is not as if it is oral storytelling. It must be documented in a written form.

So the first phase was to throw a theme out, which was basically writing anything about Lagos, that is unique or peculiar to you. Again, we’re looking at young writers, but at the end of the day we had some older writers who also applied, sent in their entries.

So, basically, that is what informed the playwriting competition. We needed to create the content; we didn’t want to look at plays that were already over-published, that, maybe, just mentioned Lagos in passing. We wanted plays that dwell completely with the eccentricity of Lagos, because is that eccentricity that makes Lagos very unique.

From the fights that you see when you’re driving on the roads, to the people hawking, to what we always call ‘the Lagos madness’, but any time we travel out of Lagos, after three or four days, we are bored; we want to come back into the ‘madness’. It means there’s something unique about ‘madness’. For us, we needed to capture that in written form.

And since it is a theatre festival, it must be plays. So, basically that is what informed the playwriting competition. So that’s the first stage of the festival.

After this stage of the festival, what next?

The stage is where we start the real festival proper. But even that is also a process of identifying one, none of the plays in this festival will be directed by already established director.

So, we are now going to start the next phase. The moment the first three plays emerge we are going to throw them open to budding directors to pitch. You read the three play and you are going to pitch and say you are interested in directing this play.

Again we are not throwing it open and say first, second, third to them. So the plays are in no particular order; we want you want you to be interested in the play, and then you are going to give us a justification because that’s why it’s a pitch. Why are you interested in the play? How do you want to direct the play? What are the processes you want to go through?

Because as established directors those are the things you ask yourself when you pick a play. What message do I want to tell with this play? Unfortunately, that art is gradually dying because this younger generation they do not want to learn the process; they do not want to work with masters.

So today you see someone who takes in two productions, and the next time, he is directing his own even when he is not there yet. But again, it is creating a lot of damage to the industry and it is affecting corporate investment.

So the only way we can address that as an association is also to begin to build a Limitedpull of skilled directors and producers.

So, for each of those plays we are going to have a director, a producer, which we are not going to appoint, who are going to pitch, and then a sellection process, just like in the playwriting, will emerge; and three directors and producers will emerge from the theatre festival. From that stage they move into casting, move into rehearsals.

But the beauty of this is that there is a festival director; and there is going to be an overall festival director, and there are going to be festival plays directors. These are people who already are skilled, who are experienced, and who will then serve as mentor to these young directors by going to their rehearsals, giving them tips and all that. So it is a process of learning on the job to improve your skill.

In all, how many entries were received?

We had 56 entries; those entries were then first pruned to 27, because of course, there are those who had never written a play, who because it is a competition and there is also some monetary attachment to it and all that, will then want to come in. So first, you need to sieve through and identify the ones that were really serious plays.

So, those 27 were the ones that were critically analysed over a period of four weeks by the playwrights. What we did was that because some of them (the judges) may know some of these writers and students, and we because wanted to eliminate all forms of bias, so when we received the entries, we coded them, took away their names.

So none of the judges will say I know who wrote this, because all the scripts that were sent to them were just the same code.

Earlier, you hinted that NANTAP is working in partnership with the Lagos State government to ensure the inclusion of the plays in the literature curriculum in the statecan you shed more light on that?

If you recall, I said what we wanted was documentation, and you can’t document something that will not be available to people. Consistently, we have said this is to catch the new generation of playwrights, and so on.

From the beginning when conceptualised this, we started interfacing with the Lagos State government, both at the Culture Ministry, the Education Ministry and the Governor’s office. So, they have a buy-in into this, that when those plays emerged, and we publish, they will ensure that they becomes part of the Literature curriculum that will be read in Lagos State.

In term of monetary prize, how much is the grand prize?

It is one of those things that we didn’t disclose, but a total cash prize of N4.5m to the three winners. The reason why we deliberately did not disclose the prize is that, one, we wanted to tie an incentive, it further encourages them, but we didn’t want them to say they were entering because of just the money.

We wanted a situation where they see this as something serious. For us, for example, even if we give each one of them (the winners) N5m, they would spend it. But by the time this book is published and it is on the curriculum, though it is a NANTAP property, but because he is the writer, he is also going to have a percentage of whatever comes in.

When we are going to announce the three winners, their names will be there. They are physically going to be present during the festival; they are going to authograph their works.

For us, it is more important to push their names into the frontiers, because how do you discover someone and you take his credit? Then you have not discovered anybody. That is why I said that, for us, it is the ability to earn for life.

When is the festival scheduled to take place?

The festival will take place in September. We are interfacing with National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Lagos State government. We also want to get a confirmation of their date, because the new date seems to be announcing for NAFEST seems to be clashing with the last days.

So we want to harmonise the date, because se want our festival to be over at least two weeks before NAFEST.

