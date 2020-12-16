Why we’re organising National Theatre Unity Festival, by Ododo

The newly appointed General Manager, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Prof. Sunday Ododo, talks about the idea behind National Theatre Unity Festival, scheduled to hold from 18th to 20th December and his plans to reposition the cultural monument in this interview with

TONY OKUYEME

What is the idea behind National Theatre Unity Festival?

You know, this year has been very turbulent; starting with the Covid-19 Pandemic that came early in March, and we were all locked down. Just as we were coming out of that, the ENDSARS Protest also came up. These were serious challenges for human activities especially in Lagos, which was one of the volatile areas.

So, we felt that as the year is coming to an end we should do things that would make our audience happy, and move into the new year with optimism, hope and peace. We came up with the concept of triple P – pandemic, protest and peace. We then looked at it. Nationhood is very important. It is when we are united in purpose that progress can be made. And of course, this edifice, National Theatre, is for the nation. So we decided to do a festival of unity, the first of its kind. With the kind of products that we are going to bring up at the festival, it will emphasise unity, remind us where we are coming from; remind ourselves where our focus is as a nation, our desired destination so that our children, their future can be secured.

The theme for the festival is ‘Healing Nigeria’.

In terms of activities, which are prominent troupes or artistes that will perform?

What we are also doing is to open up this space to our key players, industry players, that their home is still here and secured. We want them to come back. So what we are doing, in essence, is not for profit. We are partnering to get this going. When we engage that way, we will know where the issues are and what to do to return the edifice to its glorious past.

So there will be dance performances, drama, comedy, musical performances, poetry recitals, street carnival.

We have received applications from all over the country – state troupes that want to be part of the festival. We want to scale it down because we are test running. This is the first edition, we will use this to know the lacuna, areas that we need to strengthen; what new things we need to bring on board when we launch out next year.

We just felt that we must end the year on a very rousing and positive note; something to remember. Added to that, we have film shows. This festival starts on the 18th and end on the 20th. At the end of that, there are exhibitions that would be mounted, they will run up till the new year. Immediately after the festival there will be film shows still running till the new year. That’s the plan.

As from the 21st films will be running here. Even during the festival films will be running, but there after more films will be running till next year.

A major source of concern for a lot of people is security. What is the management doing to ensure adequate security?

We have our own internal security, which is made up of the Nigerian Police, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and some other private security outfits. They are all here as a unity. Because of the festival and other activities during this yuletide season 24my Director in charge of security has made formal request to the Nigerian Police to beef up security here.

What is the management doing or has the management done to ensure regular power supply during the shows?

We have three major generating sets here on standby. One can power a section of the Theatre; the other one can power the entire facility but without all the equipment optimally on. But if we have all our systems, if the entire Theatre is engaged, we also have a generating set that can power it all. So we have all of this, no problem with light at all.

What is state of the halls? Are the halls ready for the festival and other activities?

Our halls are okay, except the Main Bowl. Even though there is still room to optimize use of the halls, which we are looking forward to with the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Once that is done, it will be the place of choice in terms of venue utilization.

But for this festival,we are concentrating more on the exterior mainly, so that we can respect Covid-19 protocol. We have the land, we have the space. So we want to utilize it.

What is the situation now in terms of the handover of the edifice to the CBN/Bankers Committee?

It is very much on, as you know, the Covid-19 didn’t allow much to happen. But with project like this you don’t just jump into it, you have to do some background work. So the scoping of the entire National Theatre has not been concluded to know the extent of damage, facilities to be optimized, the one to be replaced and all of that. Specialists also came to really study what is on ground, because the intention is not just over hall, change and replace. As far as possible the original content, we want to retain them, but we will furnish them up and restore them to thier original states so that the historical significance of this place is retained. Where it becomes inevitable to replace certain items because of ethnological efficiency, all those things that are replaced will not be thrown away. We are creating a kind of mini museum where all those things will be well curated and kept

