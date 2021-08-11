Why we’re organising play reading, festival of horns, by Ododo

General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Professor Sunday Enessi Ododo, has assured that while the renovation of 44-year-old complex is on-going, series of programmes have been put together to keep it alive to its mandate to project, preserve and present our cultural heritage.

He said that these programmes include play reading programme scheduled to take place this month, and festival of horns as well as a stakeholders’ roundtable. Prof. Ododo, a notable theatre scholar and playwright, disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph at his office at the National Theatre, Lagos.

“Our mandate is not just to use the National Theatre for events, it goes beyond that to project, preserve and present our cultural heritage.

Some programmes are being drawn. We are going to have a play reading. We have programme for talent hunt, and we also have a festival of horns – trumpets, flutes, kakaaki – coming up. It will cut across cultures,” he said.

“We have workshop also coming up. It is on technical aspect of theatre.” According to him, there are plans to have a stakeholders’ roundtable. “Some of these programmes will happen this year, but many of them are for next year.

We have sent proposal, when we get the approval, next year these programmes will take place.” The play reading programme, he further stated, will hold on Tuesday, August 24.

“The idea is to read and impact on the quality of the play so that eventually, when the play is going to be staged all the ideas that participants at the play reading advanced for the playwright to use to rework the play come as an advantage for the playwright and the play itself, and when it is going to be published, it will impact on it.

“Of course, it is not just any script, it goes through some means of assessment to see that play script, ab initio, has some potentials that we could show to the public to read with us and make their observations, comments, inputs to impact on and improve the play,” he added.

“Justice to the Swine”, a play written by Dr. Abayomi Agboade LimitedAdegbamigbe, of the Department of Performing Arts, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, will take centre stage at the play reading.

On the issue of security, Prof. Ododo, said there is a lot of improvement, adding, however, that the federal government needs to deploy special security for the National Theatre.

“The land space of the National Theatre is massive, even the National Theatre structure itself is multifaceted. Securing this place has been very challenging. In fact, the federal government needs to deploy comspecial security for the National Theatre.

It is way beyond what National Theatre management alone can handle. We have Spy Police but they are not adequate.

“With the intervention going on now, securing the edifice by the time it is fully reconstructed and renovated the issue won’t be at the front burner any more.

At the moment, the contractors have taking over this space, so security wise they are in charge. So, we don’t have much hand in what they are doing. It is when they’ve finished their work and hand over back to us.

“Of course, we are still interfacing with them on what they are doing in ensuring that that which is institutionally ours is secured. There is a lot of improvement but a lot still need to be done,” Prof. Ododo said.

On the challenges, he said: “The show must go on in the theatre. The challenges are there quite alright, we have left our comfort zone. We have all been crammed into an office unit that was just meant for Box Office alone…

“The GM’s office, the admin and accounts departments are now here, and a few other sections. But we are working on creating a workspace so that more of our staff can be accommodated.”

