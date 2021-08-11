Arts & Entertainments

Why we’re organising play reading, festival of horns, by Ododo

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Professor Sunday Enessi Ododo, has assured that while the renovation of 44-year-old complex is on-going, series of programmes have been put together to keep it alive to its mandate to project, preserve and present our cultural heritage.

 

He said that these programmes include play reading programme scheduled to take place this month, and festival of horns as well as a stakeholders’ roundtable. Prof. Ododo, a notable theatre scholar and playwright, disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph at his office at the National Theatre, Lagos.

 

“Our mandate is not just to use the National Theatre for events, it goes beyond that to project, preserve and present our cultural heritage.

 

Some programmes are being drawn. We are going to have a play reading. We have programme for talent hunt, and we also have a festival of horns – trumpets, flutes, kakaaki – coming up. It will cut across cultures,” he said.

 

“We have workshop also coming up. It is on technical aspect of theatre.” According to him, there are plans to have a stakeholders’ roundtable. “Some of these programmes will happen this year, but many of them are for next year.

 

We have sent proposal, when we get the approval, next year these programmes will take place.” The play reading programme, he further stated, will hold on Tuesday, August 24.

 

“The idea is to read and impact on the quality of the play so that eventually, when the play is going to be staged all the ideas that participants at the play reading advanced for the playwright to use to rework the play come as an advantage for the playwright and the play itself, and when it is going to be published, it will impact on it.

“Of course, it is not just any script, it goes through some means of assessment to see that play script, ab initio, has some potentials that we could show to the public to read with us and make their observations, comments, inputs to impact on and improve the play,” he added.

 

“Justice to the Swine”, a play written by Dr. Abayomi Agboade  LimitedAdegbamigbe, of the Department of Performing Arts, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, will take centre stage at the play reading.

 

On the issue of security, Prof. Ododo, said there is a lot of improvement, adding, however, that the federal government needs to deploy special security for the National Theatre.

 

“The land space of the National Theatre is massive, even the National Theatre structure itself is multifaceted. Securing this place has been very challenging. In fact, the federal government needs to deploy    comspecial security for the National Theatre.

 

It is way beyond what National Theatre management alone can handle. We have Spy Police but they are not adequate.

 

“With the intervention going on now, securing the edifice by the time it is fully reconstructed and renovated the issue won’t be at the front burner any more.

 

At the moment, the contractors have taking over this space, so security wise they are in charge. So, we don’t have much hand in what they are doing. It is when they’ve finished their work and hand over back to us.

 

“Of course, we are still interfacing with them on what they are doing in ensuring that that which is institutionally ours is secured. There is a lot of improvement but a lot still need to be done,” Prof. Ododo said.

 

On the challenges, he said: “The show must go on in the theatre. The challenges are there quite alright, we have left our comfort zone. We have all been crammed into an office unit that was just meant for Box Office alone…

“The GM’s office, the admin and accounts departments are now here, and a few other sections. But we are working on creating a workspace so that more of our staff can be accommodated.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why Rite Foods’ Bigi Brand is sponsoring Nigerian Idol Season 6 – Adegunwa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rite Foods Limited, a world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, through its Bigi premium brand, is sponsoring the highly exciting Nigerian Idol Season 6 to pave way for the discovery of music talents among young Nigerians as well as the promotion of the entertainment industry in the country.   The Managing Director, Rite […]
Arts & Entertainments

You’re a child of Satan if you love money –Eucharia Anunobi

Posted on Author Stories by Edwin Usoboh

The ‘Glamour Girls’ actress says anyone who loves money so much without a care of whose ox is gored is a child of Satan.   The movie star made this known via her Instagram page recently. “Loving money to the point of clamouring for it without a care whose ox is gored makes you the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Drizzymane set to release new song July 1st

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fast-rising Nigerian musician Onayiga Oluwatobi Quadri known as Drizzymane has announced a release date for his new single titled “Laara”. Laara which is set to drop on the 1st of July 2021 is produced by otp Syrus. Speaking on the song, Drizzymane said he got the inspiration to make the song from society. “These days, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica