Why we’re phasing out old manual electoral process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is phasing out manual electoral process in line with global trends in election management and communication.

Chairman, of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, who represented INEC Chairman, Prof. Manhood Yakubu at a virtual workshop on INEC Communication Policy, said “existential challenges occasioned by a pandemic” necessitated the change.

INEC introduced dedicated portal for nomination of party candidates as well as accreditation of observers and media.

Okoye said transparency in the result transmission process led to the development and deployment of the INEC Result Viewing Portal wherein the Commission uploads Forms EC8A for public viewing.

He disclosed that the communication policy was designed as a flexible and living document that responds to evolving situation.

“The INEC Communication Policy is a composite document designed to address both internal and external communication processes and procedures of the commission and for the commission.

“It is designed to eliminate ‘ad-hocism’ in the entire gamut of the commission’s communication system,” he said.

According to him, it is difficult getting individuals, groups and organisations to focus on the conduct and management of elections in a period of fear and anxiety.

