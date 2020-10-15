Why we’re proposing Omnibus Business Reform Bill –Presidency

The Federal Government’s resolve to consolidate the gains made in transformation of the nation’s business environment has motivated it to enact a law encompassing all the reforms into a single legislation. Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has already moved the date for the submission of inputs and submissions to the proposed bill to October 23rd. According to Oduwole, essence of having an Omnibus bill on business facilitation was to institutionalize all the reforms, primarily for ease implementation and sustenance of the efforts.

She noted that after the implementation of over 140 reforms by the PEBEC which helped in deepening reforms at both the national and sub-national levels, Nigeria’s rating on the global scale of ease of doing business improved in 2018 and 2019. On the objectives of the new bill, Oduwole said it will, among other things, amend some provisions of the present legislative framework that have been identified by stakeholders as bottlenecks for the business climate reforms; and introduce new provisions that would accentuate business climate reforms.

“The Bill is now being reopened for review and further input because a number of the provisions earlier included in the draft have been addressed by the Financial Act 2019 and Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020,” she said.

The Omnibus Bill aims to consolidate legislative provisions and has been used in several countries across the globe. The presidential aide said that the need to avoid a repeat of the controversies that greeted the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 has necessitated the call for Nigerians across diverse fields, especially business operators, lawyers and accountants, to leverage the ongoing process of drafting the new law.

