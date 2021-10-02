News

Why we’re re-establishing relationship with Sao Tome and Principe – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria resolved to re-establish relationship with Sao Tome and Principe because it is strategic.

Osinbajo made this assertion on Saturday at the Presidential Inauguration of the new President of Sao Tome and Principe, Mr Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, in Sao Tome city.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “We think that São Tomé and Principe is an important partner and we have a very strategic relationship which is why we are here not just to felicitate with the new President, but to re-establish a relationship, a relationship which by the way has been growing from strength to strength over the years.”

He noted that both countries were now “looking at strengthening bilateral relations because of the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

According to the Vice President: “We have a joint development arrangement especially with respect to the oil and gas sector where we share a common interest.

“We are also looking at strengthening relationships in other respects [such as ] hospitality, agriculture and all of that.”

While rejoicing with the new President, Osinbajo expressed Nigeria’s readiness to re-establish stronger ties with the island country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Catholic Bishops: #EndSARS protest morally justified

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has said the ongoing protests by youths in the country was morally justified, as it demands an end to police brutality and the injustices perpetrated by officers of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).   The clerics, who threw their weight behind the protesters, said the youths were […]
News

Mexican town rocked by ambush that killed 13 cops

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City where 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected drug gang members. Forensic teams and dozens of heavily armed police and military officials gathered at the cordoned off crime scene dotted […]
News Top Stories

Subsidy scam: Farouk Lawan bags 7-year jail term

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court sitting in Apo yesterday sentenced a former Chairman of the House of Reps probe panel on fuel Subsidy, Farouk Lawan to seven years imprisonment. The trial judge, Justice Angela Otaluka found him guilty of demanding a bribe of $3million and receiving $500,000. The court found the former Representative guilty in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica