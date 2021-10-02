Why we’re re-establishing relationship with Sao Tome and Principe – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria resolved to re-establish relationship with Sao Tome and Principe because it is strategic.

Osinbajo made this assertion on Saturday at the Presidential Inauguration of the new President of Sao Tome and Principe, Mr Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, in Sao Tome city.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “We think that São Tomé and Principe is an important partner and we have a very strategic relationship which is why we are here not just to felicitate with the new President, but to re-establish a relationship, a relationship which by the way has been growing from strength to strength over the years.”

He noted that both countries were now “looking at strengthening bilateral relations because of the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

According to the Vice President: “We have a joint development arrangement especially with respect to the oil and gas sector where we share a common interest.

“We are also looking at strengthening relationships in other respects [such as ] hospitality, agriculture and all of that.”

While rejoicing with the new President, Osinbajo expressed Nigeria’s readiness to re-establish stronger ties with the island country.

