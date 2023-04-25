Why we’re succeeding at Nzube Ikeji Foundation -Founder

Founder of Nzube Ikeji Foundation, Ambassador Nzubechukwu Ikeji, has revealed the secret to the success story of the foundation.

Nzubechukwu stated this at Doma Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, where he led members of the foundation to show love to the Muslim community in the area.

“The secret to the success of this foundation is in the expression of love we show to people in our little ways,” Nzubechukwu said.

“We preach love and unity among our people and we take the message to the nooks and crannies of several communities.

“People need to be showed love, that is why we choose a day to feed our Muslim brothers during the breaking of their fast.

“We can only achieve this through our foundation, and we’re glad to do that,” he stated.