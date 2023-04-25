Metro & Crime

Why we’re succeeding at Nzube Ikeji Foundation -Founder

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Founder of Nzube Ikeji Foundation, Ambassador Nzubechukwu Ikeji, has revealed the secret to the success story of the foundation.

Nzubechukwu stated this at Doma Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, where he led members of the foundation to show love to the Muslim community in the area.

“The secret to the success of this foundation is in the expression of love we show to people in our little ways,” Nzubechukwu said.

“We preach love and unity among our people and we take the message to the nooks and crannies of several communities.

“People need to be showed love, that is why we choose a day to feed our Muslim brothers during the breaking of their fast.

“We can only achieve this through our foundation, and we’re glad to do that,” he stated.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo court acquits lawmaker-elect of forgery, threat to life

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State Thursday acquitted the lawmaker-elect for Ovia North East Constituency I, Dumez Ugiagbe of forgery, impersonation and threat to life leveled against him. Delivering her ruling in a seven-count charge in the case marked B/CD/321c/2019, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba agreed to the no-case submission by the […]
Metro & Crime

Housewife stabs husband’s nephew to death for breaking her mirror

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-yearold housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu for allegedly stabbing the nephew of her husband, Habeeb Aremu, to death.   The suspect, who was arrested on Saturday in Agbado area of the state allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old boy to death for breaking her mirror. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct family of 4 in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gunmen over the weekend abducted a father, his two children as well as one other family member at Iju- Itagbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.   It was gathered that the victims were abducted by the gunmen on their way from Ado Ekiti to attend a church crusade in Akure, the […]

Leave a Comment