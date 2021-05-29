Sports

Why we’re supporting Abuja All Stars –Nzenwa

A former Flash Flamingoes player and Chairman of Pan Marine Investment, Mr Okey Nzenwa, has said they are supporting and collaborating with All-Stars of Abuja Veteran tourney because they want to increase the scope in the country. The 1986 Flying Eagles invitee disclosed that he is in Abuja to partner with the organisers of the veteran championship and see how it can be introduced to other states.

“We are pleased to be part of All-Stars Veteran tournament and we are open to discussions to engage in partnership for more robust programmes especially the ones that will help to keep our youth busy, develop them in education and sport wise. “We also hope to, in future date, sit down with them and have more interactive section for sports template in Nigeria and in Umuahia we have Abia Warriors, Abia Comets, Enyimba and also Rangers in the East and Heartland,” he said.

He said his company hopes to resuscitate what Golden Guinea stood for in the past as it was the only indigenous brewery in Nigeria established in 1962 by late Dr. Mike Okpara the Premier of old eastern region that supports sports. “We intend to build human capacity through sports and education with the corporate social responsibility of the company.

” It is one of the legacies of our great leaders thou late put down and we must continue their legacy that can unify the country as one of the driving force Golden Guinea and we want to celebrate the personality that has contributed to our past and currently people who are adding.

