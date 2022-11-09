News

Why we’re supporting MSMEs, by Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has said his administration’s interventions and support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are intended to give them the tools to meet the challenges of the global economy. Sanwo-Olu made this statement recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square where he also officially opened the Lagos International Trade Fair 2022.

He said: “We have significantly improved our Economic Policy Coordi-nation and Implementation, we have encouraged Partnership Building between the Public and Private Sectors, and we have prioritised Labour to facilitate and promote investment in the development of a quality workforce for the various categories of enterprises in the State. All of these efforts are part of our quest to build a globally competitive economy, particularly through the MSMEs. Without any question, my administration has supported and made interventions to develop and revive MSMEs in a proactive and planned manner.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP, Nigeria’s only hope in 2023 –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Bauc hi.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal insists the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only hope Nigeria has to overcome its current challenges.   The Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, said this on Sunday at a reception at Government House, Bauchi, in honour of the 13 PDP governors who came to the state  capital for a meeting. […]
News

Rent Bill: Nigeria’s housing industry not ripe for regulated rent –NIQS President

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr. Olayemi Shonubi, has joined his voice to that of other professionals who have spoken out on the proposed bill on monthly rent payment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to disapprove of the development. Recall that the “Advanced Rent Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc. Regulation […]
News

APC: Female compere obtains FCT Senate nomination forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A renowned Master of Ceremony (MC), Mrs. Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi, yesterday obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial Nomination Forms. Dayo, the Managing Director of DOXA Digital Nigeria, an event management company is the first female to obtain the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms. Speaking after obtaining her forms […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica