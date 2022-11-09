Why we’re supporting MSMEs, by Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has said his administration’s interventions and support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are intended to give them the tools to meet the challenges of the global economy. Sanwo-Olu made this statement recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square where he also officially opened the Lagos International Trade Fair 2022.

He said: “We have significantly improved our Economic Policy Coordi-nation and Implementation, we have encouraged Partnership Building between the Public and Private Sectors, and we have prioritised Labour to facilitate and promote investment in the development of a quality workforce for the various categories of enterprises in the State. All of these efforts are part of our quest to build a globally competitive economy, particularly through the MSMEs. Without any question, my administration has supported and made interventions to develop and revive MSMEs in a proactive and planned manner.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...