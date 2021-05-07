News

Why we’re yet to release freed 27 Afaka students to their families – KDSG

The Kaduna State Government yesterday night disclosed that it was yet to reunite the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka to their parents because they were “still undergoing rehabilitation.” A statement by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said, “Following the release yesterday of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Kaduna State Government has received enquiries as to when the students will rejoin their families.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform citizens that the released students are currently undergoing debriefing, medical checks, psychological evaluation and basic rehabilitation. As such, they will not be released to their families today, Thursday 6th May 2021.” Aruwan said, “Efforts are on to ensure that all 27 students are in a satisfactory physical and mental state before they are handed over to their families.

“The Government, therefore, appeals to families, friends and the general public to understand the plight of the students, especially considering their difficult experience over the last seven weeks.” The Commissioner also added that “If the first phase of checks is as successful as anticipated, the students will rejoin their families tomorrow, Friday 7th May 2021, and the media will be notified ahead of this”, he said.

