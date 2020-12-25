Why we’ve not paid December salary, by Benue govt

The Benue State government yesterday linked the delay in the payment of the December 2020 salary to workers to enable them celebrate Christmas to the garnishee court orders slammed on all government accounts.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, who briefed journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, said some aggrieved non-indigenes working in the state who were redeployed to their states in 2007 under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), had taken the state government to court to protest the action.

Consequently in 2008, the court in the case between Juliana Igweka and 95 others versus SUBEB and Attorney- General of Benue State, declared that the affected persons be reinstated in the civil service, pointing out that counsel to the applicants in turn went back to court asking for monetary compensation, which was not part of the original judgement.

Addingi noted that after the applicants failed to get the court to do their wish in the state, they, through Barrister Ucha Ulegede and J.S. Okutepa, SAN, went to different courts in Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, to secure garnishee orders on all accounts of the state, which was served yesterday, thereby crippling all government activities, including the payment of salaries.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, in a reaction, described the judgement as fraudulent, saying that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, moreso that the initial judgement had no monetary attachmen

Like this: Like Loading...