News

Why we’ve not paid December salary, by Benue govt

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Benue State government yesterday linked the delay in the payment of the December 2020 salary to workers to enable them celebrate Christmas to the garnishee court orders slammed on all government accounts.

 

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, who briefed journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, said some aggrieved non-indigenes working in the state who were redeployed to their states in 2007 under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), had taken the state government to court to protest the action.

 

Consequently in 2008, the court in the case between Juliana Igweka and 95 others versus SUBEB and Attorney- General of Benue State, declared that the affected persons be reinstated in the civil service, pointing out that counsel to the applicants in turn went back to court asking for monetary compensation, which was not part of the original judgement.

 

Addingi noted that after the applicants failed to get the court to do their wish in the state, they, through Barrister Ucha Ulegede and J.S. Okutepa, SAN, went to different courts in Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, to secure garnishee orders on all accounts of the state, which was served yesterday, thereby crippling all government activities, including the payment of salaries.

 

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, in a reaction, described the judgement as fraudulent, saying that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, moreso that the initial judgement had no monetary attachmen

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Customs generated N837bn from Jan to July – Comptroller General

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Customs Service generated N837 billion between January and July 2020, according to its Comptroller General, Hameed Ali. Ali gave the information during the continuation of an interactive session organized by the Senate joint committees in finance and national planning on the 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP. He added that the Service is projecting total revenue of […]
News

Trump: Democrats want to keep schools shut ‘for political reasons’

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump pushed for schools to reopen this fall in a series of tweets Monday afternoon, accusing Democrats of wanting to keep schools shut “for political reasons.” “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” Trump first tweeted. “Corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not […]
News

Military: We’ll rid Oyo park of kidnappers, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…as troops kill 3, recover arms, ammunition The military has vowed to rid the National Park Forest in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State, of suspected kidnappers and other criminal elements within the general area. Already, it said a raid on identified hideouts on October 2, had resulted in the killing of three kidnap […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: