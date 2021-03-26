Islam

Why women deserved more recognition, appreciation –FOMWAN

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN)has described women across the globe as epitome of strength, courage and sacrifice. In a statement by the Oyo State chapter of the group in Ibadan to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day, the Oyo FOMWAN Amirah, Alhaja B. B. Oloso said the celebration again drew attention to the need for the world to recognise and appreciate the place of women in creation. According to the Amirah, every living person owes their existence to women hence no one should relegate, maltreat, discriminate or marginalise women.

“Oyo FOMWAN is saying Happy International Women’s Day to all women in Nigeria and across the World. Every March 8, the world comes together to acknowledge and celebrate women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements. “I salute our spirit and courage as women, and I say that the world will be a better place to live in if governments and individuals protect women and promote our rights,” AlhajaOloso said.

While speaking on the theme for the 2021 celebration, ‘Let Us Choose to Challenge’, the Oyo FOMWAN leader charged everyone to endeavour to put an end to all forms of discrimination and bias against women. Quoting from Quran 9 verse 71 where Allah says the believers, men and women, are helpers, supporters, friends and protectors of one another, Alhaja Oloso urged men to give necessary support and encouragement to women in the task of achieving success in this life and beyond. She gave the assurance that FOMWAN would continue to support and promote women’s rights in line with the divine injunctions, and ensure that women perform their duties in all aspects and ramifications for the betterment of the society at large.

