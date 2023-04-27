Why Women Farmers, Sellers Producers’ Interest Must Be Factored Into Nat’l Policy – UNIOSUN VC

As food prices continue to skyrocket in Nigeria, Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Professor Odundayo Clement Adeboye has said the most populous African country can only be freed from this challenge, only if the interests of women farmers, women sellers and women producers are factor into national policy.

Professor Adeboye disclosed this on Thursday during the maiden Osun State University 2023 Women’s Day Celebration, held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osogbo main campus.

The Vice-chancellor noted that it appears that women farmers are sustaining Nigeria and their interest is not taken into consideration in national planning

Speaking on previous policies on agricultural development in Nigeria, Professor Adebooye stressed that the policies did not achieve their desired targets saying “because we neglected the key roles of the vibrant small-

holder, resource-poor and voiceless women farmers.

The sermon I am preaching is that Food Security in Nigeria will be a dream if we fail to factor the interest of women farmers, women sellers and women producers into our national policy.

“It appears that women farmers are sustaining us and we are not taking

care of their interests in our national planning. Indeed, I state unrepentantly that one of the reasons that the previous policies on agricultural development in Nigeria have not achieved their desired targets is because we neglect the KEY roles of the vibrant smallholder, resource-poor and voiceless women farmers.

“Let women’s voice count in agriculture and you will see a turn-around in a short while” he suggested.

“The importance of women and the position they hold in our society cannot be downplayed. How our women manage to be wives, mothers, sisters, and professionals in their various fields of endeavour simultaneously baffles and intrigues me a lot.

“I see our women as superheroes, who deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged. I see the need to continue to motivate them and to always shield them against any form of vulnerability, abuse or harassment.

“Having to balance the home with the workspace must be very challenging, yet a lot of our women do this with pride and smiles on their faces.

“I see the need for increased empowerment for women through sound all-tier education and skill acquisition,” the VC said.

I see the need for special motivation for our female students through the creation of a more friendly teaching and learning environment, female-specific scholarships and bursaries, and a host of other incentives that can encourage female participation in education and national development ultimately.

It is in furtherance of these objectives and targets that Osun State University is

contemplating the establishment of a Centre that will be spearheading research and policy formulation in the specific area of gender issues in science, technology and national development.

The Centre will explore all possible networks and goodwill to attract grants and aid for the socio-economic and intellectual empowerment of our

female staff and students.

“It will also be responsible for the management and resolution of gender-related assault and ill-treatment especially in an increasingly insecure socioeconomic and sociopolitical atmosphere in which we find ourselves.

Also, in her lecture delivered on the Theme “Embracing Equity,” Professor Olabisi Aina emphasized the need for men to allow women to achieve their potential.

The professor of Sociology insisted that women are not competing with men but they needed to be given equal opportunity to strive.