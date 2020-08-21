Feminique

‘Why women must speak against abuses’

Posted on

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecelia Dada, has charged women to actively speak up against any form of abuse while also ensuring to take care of their mental health and physical wellness. The commissioner made this plea at the ongoing women assembly programme organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation across all Lagos State Local Council Development Areas at Surulere Local Government Secretariat where she talked about the power of women in nation building.

She stated that beneath the seeming strong outward appearance, many women are faced with unimaginable sexual/ gender- based violence which they may have been self-managing for too long. Irrespective of these situations, she commended the strong and resilient capability of the women folks, while admitting that their roles in nation building cannot be over emphasised. However, the marketing representative, Lush Hair, Mrs. Toyin Iyoha, has described the brand participation in the event as a strategic plug to further demonstrate commitment to its various targeted audience in the State.

Iyoha stated that being a part of the programme was quite rewarding as most women would find the discussion certainly useful. According to her, it clearly highlighted different kinds of issues women go through in the society and how help can be sought in order to address such situations.

“Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, which is why we will always bend towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities, the Lush Hair brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women,” she said. Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, the Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group said that “we are delighted to collaborate with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on this project and we hope that this will lead to a lasting and sustainable relationship. As a brand whose core target is women, we will always strive towards assisting the women-folks, also encouraging them to be confident and always stay on top of their game irrespective of their background and societal status.”

The commissioner however, thanked the manufacturer of the Lush Hair Brand for their presence and commitment towards support the women of Lagos State throughout the course of the program which is scheduled to conclude by the end of August.

