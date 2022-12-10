Why women will perform better as state governors-APP Lagos governorship candidate, Abiola

Residents of Lagos State have been advised to give another party a chance so that the state can experience a new angle to development

In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the Governorship Candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Lagos State for the 2023 General Elections, Chief (Mrs.) Adeyemi Abiola speaks on what she would do differently if given the chance to rule the metropolitan state.

Why are you starting with the governorship election, you have never been a lawmaker and you have never held any political office?

I was once the chairperson of about two political parties and I contested for governorship position in 2019. I’m not a new person in politics, I have been around for sometime.

How prepared are you because this is a complex state?

Yes, I know but the people are tired and they want a change. We are ready to take Lagos State to the next level if we are given a chance to rule.

Why did you say the people are tired?

They are tired because of what is happening. The current government has not done enough for them. They always sing the same song everytime and they have not done much for the people.

Can you give us an idea of your manifestoes?

We will build roads and provide infrastructure for the people. Another major problem in the state is the issue of touts. If I become the governor, I will make sure I eliminate all the touts in the state. They are making transport fares to be high with their demands. You can see that some transporters went on strike all because of the activities of touts.

People have credited the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his successors of increasing the IGR of Lagos State and that they have turned it to a megacity, would you say that the APC has developed the state?

Yes, Lagos State is a megacity, they have tried, but not as it should be done. Whatever they did was done because of selfish interests. But the best Governor we have had is former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola also tried. But I cannot say much about the incumbent Governor of the state.

What did you expect him to do that he did not do?

So many things. He has not been able to fix so many problems.

Can you be specific?

He has not achieved much whether in the area of security, transportation and even in traffic control. During the time of Ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode you could go out with your cars, but now VIO, FRSC officials and others would be asking you for all sorts of documents that they should not be asking you. Everybody now comes out in the name of government to harass motorists, which former governor Ambode did not allow. He should have done it better.

You said you would cancel the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), but they are a national trade union and they are no longer in the state, we now have parks managers, don’t you think stopping them would lead to unemployment?

There is a way you can provide employment without using people as touts. Limiting the touts would bring peace to the state. With “agbero” young boys don’t want to work again, they would rather do to the streets than working and this is causing problems. There is enough employment outside. Our youths are now idle because of touting and the state government is encouraging them because they use them during the time of elections. I thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing BVAS. In the past elections, politicians used touts to steal ballot boxes. That is why they keep them so that they can be useful to them. Even if you want to give tickets to commercial bus drivers, it should not be the way the touts embarrass drivers and conductors. It is not a professional job, it can be done in a more decent way. You will see so many “agberos” from one bus stop to another.

What would your government do about education and housing?

We will increase the number of higher institutions in the state so that our students can have more opportunities, and this would lead to more employment. Nowadays, Bsc is becoming useless same goes for Masters Degree. But when we have more schools, people can get better education and there would be more jobs for them. The few universities that we have are increasing their fees everyday.

We have never had a female governor in Nigeria, the best we are having are female deputy governors, do you think it would be an easy task for you?

It’s not going to be easy, but the violent take it be force. I believe that people should know that females are doing better wherever they are leading. Now, in Lagos State University (LASU), they have a female as the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello. When you go to Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, that is now a University of Education, they had a female provost. Go to the University of Lagos, their Vice Chancellor is a woman; Professor Folasade Ogunsola. Go and check the achievements of men as Vice Chancellors with those of female Vice Chancellors. What men could not achieve in LASU, the woman has achieved within a year likewise in the former Lagos State College of Education, now University of Education. They had been trying to make it a university when men were there, but when the woman became provost it became a university. That is why I am pleading with Nigerians to give women a chance. President Muhammadu Buhari was saying that women belong to the kitchen, no, we are talented. We can do do more than men. They should not give us deputy, we can do it better because we believe in action and we believe in achieving what we should achieve.

How prepared are you for the financial implications of contesting for the office of a governor?

I’m trying my best, which is why I have been doing some programmes all over the place. They even tore our posters in some places, but this is not good. People are now wiser and the 2023 general elections would be a surprise to everybody.

