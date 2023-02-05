Why you must clean makeup brushes (1)

Cleaning makeup brushes may not seem like the most glamorous of tasks. But it’s something that should always be a part of your regular beauty routine to maintain a beautiful and Flawless Skin under your Flawless Makeup. On the need to clean makeup brushes, makeup expert and Chief Executive officer of Royaelle Touch, Princess Imoh Tom, was delighted to share tips on why it is vital to keep makeup brush clean.

Just think about all the dirt and oil that accumulate on those bristles and how terribly it could affect your skin. Using unclean and unwashed makeup brushes can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Not only will cleaning your brushes keep bacteria off your face, it will save the condition of those brushes. The most important part of keeping a clean brush is to ensure you are buying an original brush because low quality brushes don’t last for long. As you wash regularly, they wear off and go spongy or fall off from its holder. To get started, all you need to grab is some baby shampoo and the makeup brushes are ready to be cleaned. This tutorial is quick and easy but very effective.

Follow the steps below

Step one: Run your brush bristles under lukewarm water or as the case may be, boil water and mix with cold water to make it lukewarm. Make sure to keep the bristles pointing downwards, avoiding the area where the handle meets the head. If water gets in there, it can loosen the glue that holds the bristles together! 2. Dispense a small amount of baby shampoo into the palm of your hand. About a nickel-sized amount should do the trick.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...