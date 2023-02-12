Body & Soul

Why you must clean makeup brushes (2)

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Last week, the discussion was why you must clean your makeup brushes. We explained that cleaning makeup brushes is something that should always be a part of your regular beauty routine to maintain a beautiful and Flawless Skin under your Flawless Makeup.

In continuation from last week, we lists steps to take to give your makeup brushes proper cleaning are as follows: Step one: Run your brush bristles under lukewarm water or as the case may be, boil water and mix with cold water to make it lukewarm. Make sure to to keep the bristles pointing downwards, avoiding the area where the handle meets the head.

If water gets in there, it can loosen the glue that holds the bristles together!

  1. Dispense a small amount of baby shampoo into the palm of your hand. About a nickel-sized amount should do the trick.

3.Swirl the brush bristles into the baby shampoo until it creates a rich lather, rub lightly on your brush washer if you have one or just use your palm for a few minutes. Like one to two minutes.

  1. After you feel you have worked out the dirt and oil that has been trapped in the bristles, rinse the brush head under lukewarm water or in your bowl of clean lukewarm water again.
    1. Squeeze the excess water out of the brush by pulling it in between your thumb and the side of your index finger. If the water that is released is dirty, go ahead and repeat the cleansing process again. Once the water runs clear, you know you have done a good job and can move on to the next step.

  2. Use a cloth or a paper towel to dry off the bristles, reshaping them as you go.

  3. Lay your brushes flat and sundry. And That’s it! It’s a wrap! Next time, you think your brush has seen better days, think twice before running out to buy a new one. Try giving this cleaning method a go first!

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

What to expect from Big Brother Naija Season six

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija, premiere a brand new season on Saturday, June 24, 2021, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Like he does every season, Big Brother is bringing a lot of twists and surprises to the show this year.   From a double launch show to […]
Body & Soul

I and Daniella didn’t have sex under the duvet –Khalid

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh

Big Brother Niaja ‘Level Up’ season 7 has no doubt witnessed a lot of drama, romance, arguments and of course, everything that has a beginning has an end. Last Sunday, Ismail Rukuba Ahalu also known as Khalid took a bow from the reality show. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the 22-year-old shed more light […]
Body & Soul

Winning an Oscar will be my biggest achievement –Aisha Lawal

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE

Aishat Oladunni Lawal is popularly known on the big screen as Aisha Lawal. Often referred to as one of the most talented Nollywood Yoruba actresses, she has also succeeded in upgrading her career by becoming a scriptwriter and a movie producer. But Aisha will readily tell you that movie directing is an aspect she wouldn’t […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica