Why you must clean makeup brushes (2)

Last week, the discussion was why you must clean your makeup brushes. We explained that cleaning makeup brushes is something that should always be a part of your regular beauty routine to maintain a beautiful and Flawless Skin under your Flawless Makeup.

In continuation from last week, we lists steps to take to give your makeup brushes proper cleaning are as follows: Step one: Run your brush bristles under lukewarm water or as the case may be, boil water and mix with cold water to make it lukewarm. Make sure to to keep the bristles pointing downwards, avoiding the area where the handle meets the head.

If water gets in there, it can loosen the glue that holds the bristles together!

Dispense a small amount of baby shampoo into the palm of your hand. About a nickel-sized amount should do the trick.

3.Swirl the brush bristles into the baby shampoo until it creates a rich lather, rub lightly on your brush washer if you have one or just use your palm for a few minutes. Like one to two minutes.

After you feel you have worked out the dirt and oil that has been trapped in the bristles, rinse the brush head under lukewarm water or in your bowl of clean lukewarm water again. Squeeze the excess water out of the brush by pulling it in between your thumb and the side of your index finger. If the water that is released is dirty, go ahead and repeat the cleansing process again. Once the water runs clear, you know you have done a good job and can move on to the next step. Use a cloth or a paper towel to dry off the bristles, reshaping them as you go. Lay your brushes flat and sundry. And That’s it! It’s a wrap! Next time, you think your brush has seen better days, think twice before running out to buy a new one. Try giving this cleaning method a go first!

