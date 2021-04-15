Why you shouldn’t miss second AstraZeneca dose

Safety concerns about Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine, especially its alleged links to blot clots and deaths, continue to dominate local and international discuss. Its recent clearance and renewed approval by the European Medicine Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), is re-assuring. Experts, however say getting its second jab is essential for full protection against Coronavirus, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As of April 3, 2021, Nigeria, has administered 818,865 COVID-19 vaccine doses on eligible citizens, representing 0.2 per cent of its population. Some Nigerians particularly members of the health workforce and other frontline staff whose inoculation is currently being prioritised across the federation may be among persons that have so far got the first jab of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine. Regardless, there’s likely a crucial question on the minds of these category of people: what’s the implication of not getting the second jab?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the recommended dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine is two doses given intramuscularly (0.5ml each) within an interval of eight to 12 weeks. The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker by volume, in February asked for patience from foreign governments including Nigeria awaiting their supply of COVID-19 shots, saying it had been directed to prioritise India’s domestic vaccine quirements amid rising new coronavirus infections in that country. The development has raised concerns that Nigeria, a developing country that depends on foreign countries for its vaccine needs, may ultimately experience shortage of COVID-19 vaccine. Shortly after the SII, made its position on vaccine export public, the Federal Government promptly directed all states administering the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the exercise the moment they used half of the doses allocated to them. It will be recalled that 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the SII, was shipped from Mumbai to Abuja on March 2, via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, the directive became necessary since the country was not sure when next the second batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive the country. He said that it was also to enable those who had received their first jab to be able to complete their vaccination. “We believe that in a situation where we still cannot specifically determine when the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive, then I think wisdom dictates that it’s better for us to vaccinate people fully. “And so, we can say that we have a pool of citizens that have been fully vaccinated, since this vaccination comes in two doses.”

However, for those who may be wondering whether it is necessary to get the second dose, or just in case someone who has taken the first jab misses the second dose, for whatever reason, does it really matter?

Research shows that taking the first shot of Oxford-AstraZeneka vaccination could provide up to 60 per cent protection or more and the second booster dose could increase the protection to over 80 per cent. According to the Chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, a foremost virologist, the implication of missing the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination is that “You will be partially protected with low level of immunity,” adding, “The second dose increases immunity.” He however advised those that have taken their jab, to ensure they get the second dose. Speaking in similar vein, the Chairman, Committee on Infectious Disease at the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, a public health physician said, “Getting the two doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine is what is required for full immunity against COV1D-19. “So, we encourage everyone who has taken the first jab to ensure he or she takes the second jab.

“The full immunity against COV1D-19 is not conferred on an individual until some 15 days after they take the second jab.”

On his part, another Public Health Physician, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi who is an epidemiologist, said just like taking normal drug, if one doesn’t take the complete dose the person will not get the full protection from that medication. According to Asiyanbi, vaccine is a drug. “If you are supposed to take a drug for five days and you take it for three days, you will feel okay. However, you will be carrying over non-total cure. “The same rule is applicable to vaccines; if you don’t take the complete dose, you won’t get that full protection because it has been tried and known that for that vaccine, the consumers of medicine need more than one dose. Vaccination is the same principle, whether it is COVID-19 or polio, if it is more than one dose, the subsequent done is to boost and add to your protection.” He explained that as far as AstraZeneca vaccine is concerned, after the first dose, the second dose should be admin-istered between eight to twelve weeks afterwards. To ensure a seamless administration of the second dose, the epidemiologist noted that everyone that has received the first jab, was equipped with a vaccination card in which an appointment for the second dose has been issued. “The vaccination officials ought to inform vaccine recipients about their next appointment, apart from recording it in the given cards; it is part of the protocol,” added Asiyanbi. He noted that this appointment is generated by the electronic management system, in which the national server at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). “This immunisation must have a start date as well as a conclusive date; hence, those who through their carelessness and non-nonchalant attitude miss their second jab should not lay the blame on the government.” Unlike many of the vaccines, which are expensive and must be stored at very low temperature, the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine can be kept in an ordinary fridge and costs a few dollars per dose.

And, because it is expected to be produced on a huge scale, it could play a vital part in quelling the pandemic. On 22 March, the company said in a press release that a preliminary analysis had found two doses to be 79 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 in a trial of 32,449 adults across the United States (U.S.) Peru and Chile. No participants who received the vaccine were hospitalised or died, even though 60 per cent had pre-existing conditions associated with increased risk of severe disease, such as diabetes or obesity. Only 141 cases of COVID-19 were reported overall, although the breakdown of those who received the vaccine, and those who did not, has not yet been revealed.

