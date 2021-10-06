Why Your Success Lies in Your Mindset, as per Erik Roberto

Success lies in your mindset, not the end goal. Go-getters in life work as though they are already successful, with immense confidence and belief in themselves. One person who understands the significance of mindset for becoming successful better than anyone else is Erik Roberto, barber extraordinaire and SMP expert.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Erik Roberto came to the United States to live the American dream. As one of the top barbers in his land, he wanted to explore what the world had to offer and what he had to contribute to the world. Armed with grit and a willingness to work hard, he quickly achieved his goals and became a top Master Barber. He even grabbed the first prize at multiple high-profile barber competitions, including CT Barber Expo (Connecticut), Hair Battle Tour (Boston), and IBS (New York).

But Erik Roberto didn’t just stop there. He also went on to become the first barber to transition to scalp micropigmentation (SMP), and over the course of his 25-year long career, became a beacon of light for those wishing to pursue a career in the SMP industry. Erik Roberto was also acknowledged as the best scalp micropigmentation practitioner in America in 2019 for his contributions to the industry. Papito Auto Detailing is a mobile carwash, is another successful business established by Erik Roberto. After more than a year of operating, the company has expanded exponentially, with a team 10 employees and rising.

For Erik Roberto, success is all in the mind. He believed in his vision and always worked with a focused and positive mindset. This helped him soldier through all the hardships and work more diligently through his victories, bringing him closer to his vision of ultimate success. “The journey of success is not an easy one, and there are plenty of hurdles along the way,” says Roberto. “But with the right mindset, all problems are surmountable and all milestones achievable.”

While Erik Roberto celebrated his victories, he did not let himself be content with his position in life. He strove to be better—to get better clients, to innovate in his chosen field, and to carve a name for himself. His bold steps have earned him a sterling reputation in the industry. His passion turned heads, and today, he is a Master Barber with many high-profile clients.

Erik Roberto’s story is a testament to the power of the mind. His positive and go-getter mindset helped him navigate the journey of success in leaps and bounds. Roberto’s tale is an inspiration for thousands to change their perspective and maintain a critical mindset—one of vigor and wit.

