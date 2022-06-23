Wicked people behind recent attacks on churches –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the recent attacks on churches in Ondo and Kaduna states were the handiwork of wicked people in the country. This came as he described as unacceptable moves by some disgruntled elements in the society to put the secular nation under unnecessary religious stress. Calling on Nigerians, regardless of their religious persuasions to unite in prayers against the coward perpetrators of the evil acts, the President vowed that the perpetrators would not go unpunished. Buhari, in a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, emphasised that from the tragedy in Owo two weeks ago to the killings and kidnappings last weekend in Kaduna State, it was clear that there was a design by wicked people to put the country under religious stress. “Our religious freedom, our diversity, is what makes Nigeria great. It is this diversity that gives Nigeriaitsstrength. ThatiswhyNigeria’s enemies seek to destroy it, by putting us against one another.”
