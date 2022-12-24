Widespread hardship, high cost of foodstuff mar Christmas celebration

‘People are just buying ponmo, fish and brisket bones, instead of live chicken’

Many couldn’t even buy ‘second hand’ clothes – Seller at Katangowa Market

Christmas is always looked forward to by Christian families as a time to show love, bond with family members, and meet with friends not seen for years. However, for some Nigerians, the prevailing situation did not just dampen their joy but diminish their usual flamboyant celebration. The expected splendor that marks the season is equally missing as many groan over economic hardship, reports Isioma Madike

There’s no other holiday quite like it as Christmas is a time for families to reunite and be grateful for all that they have. Once in December, a cold, dry wind blows in to announce the season. It’s the harmattan, which means that Christmas was on its way. The harmattan wind blows in a strange way. It is cold but very dry. Mornings are usually quiet.

Everyone is apparently more concerned about what to cover up with or what softening balm to apply to their drying lips. In fact, some would come down with a burnt throat, making speech extremely undesirable. In Nigeria, it is a household occasion, a time when lots of family members come together to celebrate and have fun, especially families that live in far-flung cities.

Many usually throw parties that will last all night long. Then, on Christmas morning, they go to church to give thanks to God. Homes and streets are often decorated. However, Nigerians in the habit of travelling to their villages and ancestral homes during the yuletide have, this time around, cancelled the plan to do so. For many, it has been tales of woes and despair following the unending economic hardship and the frightening level of insecurity across the country. Even children that usually demand for Christmas gifts and clothes hardly asked this time around; they tend to understand the plights of their parents. Indeed, this year’s Christmas is different.

For some Nigerians, the prevailing economic situation has denied them the usual colourful celebration. Others insist on counting their blessings and thanking God for sparing them through the year. Yet, there are those who said that surviving the rising wave of crime across the country is enough to celebrate and thank God. But, in truth, things are hard.

The season is supposed to be a time to be merry, a period to give, share love and receive the same. This is usually expressed through gifting of valuable items to friends, loved ones, colleagues among others. At this period, the aroma of the varieties of dishes coupled with the scent of seasoned meat is a major feature of the kitchen. However, the Christmas celebration for this year seems bleak.

Many are lamenting the high cost of food items, forcing them to buy little for a huge amount. Our reporter, who visited major markets in Lagos metropolis, reports that many families, who could not buy the customary live chickens for the Christmas celebration, went for ponmo, Egun fish and biscuit bones instead. Mrs. Omosola Saheed, who was seen shopping at the popular Mile 12 Market, told our reporter that things have been worse than ever before. “Foodstuffs are very expensive in the market and purchasing power is very low,” she said, adding, “There is no money.

Prices of commodities are high and Nigerians are suffering. Just go round the market and see what people are buying for Christmas celebrations. By now, (Thursday) you would have seen many flaunting their newly purchased live chicken as it is customary some years back. “But, look around; people are just buying ponmo, fish and biscuit bones, which of course many couldn’t even afford. That’s the reality of today’s Nigeria. We are suffering and the government needs to act now or… Only those, who steal our money, could afford lavish Christmas celebrations this year.”

A yam seller at the same market, Mrs. Joy Nwaalia, also said that this year has been her worst since she came of age to understand what Christmas is all about. Nwaalia said she won’t be travelling to the village as has been the custom over the years to celebrate the yuletide with her family for obvious reasons. According to her, no reasonable Nigerian today can confidently boast that he or she was not affected by the economy one way or another. She said: “In any case, we have to thank God that we are alive to witness the Christmas celebration this year. However, the high cost of living is particularly affecting those of us with large families and dependents. For instance, how do we care for the expenses for a family of six, including buying Christmas clothes and travelling to the village with the high rocketing transport fare?

“This is the reason we have to take the decision of staying back in Lagos, but it was not an easy decision to make. Since you have been with me in this market, how many people have you seen come to price yam here? “Take a good look at the entire market and tell me if this is the Mile 12 that people used to talk about.

“Things are really hard and there is no money in town. Many of those bringing food items to this market from the Northern part of the country have either been kidnapped or killed. Those still alive are afraid and are being cautious and this has affected everything we sell in this market.

Ordinarily, this market ought to be bubbling by now with shoppers and sellers smiling.” Madam Comfort, who deals in foodstuffs such as rice and beans alongside her husband, seemed downcast when she was approached by our report. Her store, which is usually packed with customers during Christmas, was deserted except for the display of the wares. When she was asked for the price of a tin of rice, she muttered an amount and her husband screamed from behind, “Did we buy it at that amount?” She later said that the low sales turnout had discouraged business owners.

For her, this year’s Christmas is not like previous ones. “Let me be sincere with you, people are not really coming out to buy foodstuffs like they did in previous years. And I won’t blame them, it’s just that there is no money out there, so what will they use to buy? The few that come out to buy food items are buying little. We are only getting customers now because people must eat.” Another, who sells frozen foods but declined to give her name, couldn’t hide her anger.

“Na person wey get money dey buy plenty of things for Christmas.” According to her, people are not really buying chicken and turkey that are commonly purchased during Christmas because of the state of the economy in Nigeria. “Many are struggling and you know we are really worried and scared of what might possibly happen in January. What if things get more expensive? “There’s no money in circulation. So, people can’t really spend like they used to. A pack of turkey that I bought for N13, 000 just two days ago now costs N19, 500. Imagine the cost now, within how many days, and this will likely affect the sales.”

However, prices of foodstuffs at most major markets in Lagos appear to be the same. For instance, at Mile 12 Market, a basket of tomatoes that was sold for N13, 000 a few weeks ago, is now N16,000, while 50 pieces of yam, which was sold for N45, 000 now goes for between N55, 000 and N65, 000 depending on where they brought it from.

Five pieces of Abuja Yam that was N3, 500 two weeks ago now sells for N5, 000. And a bowl of Onions that sold for N1,000 is now N2, 200. Also, a bag of local rice that was sold for N20, 000 a few weeks ago, is now between N33, 000 and N38, 000. This also depends on the quality. At Oyingbo Market, a bag of Yellow Garri that was N10, 000 three weeks ago now sells for N17, 300. While a bag of Oloyin Beans that was N25, 000 now sells for N35, 000. And at the popular Ogba Sunday Market, a paint of foreign rice is now N3, 300 as against N2, 600 a week ago. Also, a paint of Drum Beans that was N1, 200 now goes for N2, 000.

While a 25l keg of Groundnut oil sells for N31, 500 as against N25, 000 some weeks ago. The same with 25l of Palm oil which was N22, 500 last week that is now N31, 500 Traders of secondhand clothing are also complaining. At the equally popular Katangowa Market, along Iyana Ipaja- Abule-Egba Road, a man who identified himself simply as Sani said that the usual hustle and bustle that heralds the yuletide was lacking this year as many people were not making purchases like in other years.

“I have been in this market for more than 10 years and I know how it usually is at this time as families, who cannot buy brand new clothes, will be making purchases for their kids here. I’m not surprised though at poor sales because this year has been really tough for most Nigerians, particularly the poorer families. “Many people died for one thing or the other, while the economy has not been kind to many of us.

Nevertheless, we have to be hopeful,” Sani said. However, a Lagos-based lawyer, who is also an assistant pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Emeka Obi, said Christians have to forget recession and security issues and celebrate Christmas in a big way, saying that Christians must celebrate the birth of Christ as deserved. He said that all might not be well with the economic situation in the country but that Christians must make themselves happy by thanking God for being alive to celebrate another birth of Jesus Christ.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...