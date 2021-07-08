Widow convicted for causing husband’s death

An Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure has sentenced a widow, Mrs. Toyin Olusa, to a one-year imprisonment for causing the death of her husband, Mr. Adeyinka Olusa. The convict was, however, given an option of N200,000 fine. Toyin was arraigned on a one-count charge of assault occasioning harm after she poured hot water on her husband at their residence at Ijoka area of Akure. The death of Adeyinka, a former auditor at the School of Health Technology, Akure, generated controversy between the widow and the relatives of her late husband.

He died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017. The relatives said Toyin’s action aggravated Adeyinka’s illness and later resulted in his death. Toyin poured the hot water on Adeyinka to revive him when he became unconscious during the illness. But the hot water caused a severe burnt on the man’s body before his death. The widow was thereafter arrested by the husband’s family and arraigned.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor told the court that the defendant deliberately poured hot water on the deceased thereby causing severe bodily harm, particularly to his mouth, chest, hands, thighs and legs. The offence was said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

