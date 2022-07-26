Metro & Crime

Widow, in-laws tangle over late husband’s property

A widow and mother of two, Mrs. Onyenyechi Hector Odunze, has accused the elder sister to her late husband, one Prophetess Ngozi Odunze and some members of the late husband’s family of chasing her and her two children out of her husband’s house following his death.

According to the widow, the family members of her late husband have also shared some of his properties, excluding her and the children, despite the fact that she  and the deceased were wedded in a Catholic church. Mrs Odunze claimed that Prophetess Ngozi Odunze seized her husband’s property located at Agip Estate, Port Harcourt and turned it to her church, adding that she continues to share other property among members of the family.

She also said that her in-laws described her as a concubine to late Hector Odunze, who they claim was legally married to a Japanese, describing it as false, having gotten married to her late husband while he was alive.

The widow lamented the untold hardship she is going through with her children as a result of the development and called on the public to come to her aide. But Prophetess Ngozi Odunze, while reacting to the allegation  said the family’s reaction is contained in a letter dated June 27, 2022, and written by one Barr. Lynus Ezeala Esq, on behalf of Odunze Ogbonnaya family, stating that the widow was just a concubine to late Hector Odunze.

 

The deceased family also claims that she had a casual relationship with late Hector Odunze which produced two children, and that his only recognized wife is one Mrs Yuki Odunze, who is based in Japan

 

