Widowed by gunmen, abandoned, struggling with twins

Sight of pity

Mrs. Rita Odanwu of Ngbo community, Ohaukwu local government area, Ebonyi State is now a widow through unknown gunmen who killed her husband, Odanwu Chukwuma, an operative of Ebubeagu Security Network in the state. Odanwu and his colleague were on duty on 2nd December, 2022 at Ebonyi Pipe Production Plant located in the local government when the gunmen struck and killed two of them. Rita who was heavily pregnant was due for the delivery and was in the hospital on that fateful day. She gave birth to twins the following day being 3rd December, 2022. Everybody was supposed to be in celebration mood but that was not to be following the tragedy. Since the incident, Rita has not been herself because she least expected that the bread winner of the family will be killed.

Her plight

She has been weeping since that time and has not been able to carter for her twins and the other six children the husband left for her as a result of the tragedy. Her breast no longer produce milk for the newly born babies to be sucking and be healthy as they look malnourished. There is no money to buy artificial milk for the babies. The woman is just helpless as she has not received any help from any quarter. She has no good place as a shelter as she and her eight children are living in a very small room she rented. The businesses she was doing before the sudden demise of her husband has folded because of lack of money. The children the husband left for her have dropped out of school, life is generally very difficult and meaningless for her. New Telegraph visited her recently. She said since her husband was killed, she has not received any help.

Hope dashed

The woman lamented that if her husband was alive, she wouldn’t have been experiencing what she is passing through and called on the state government, non-governmental organizations, individuals and corporate organizations to come to her aid. “My husband was killed on 2nd December, I gave birth to these twins on 3rd December,my husband was killed on duty post at Ebonyi pipe production plant. He is one of the Ebubeagu operatives. Since he was killed, I have been passing through difficulties and I am begging public spirited individuals, government and NGOs to come to my aid to enable me train these eight children that my husband left for me. “If my husband was alive, I wouldn’t have been passing through what I am passing through now. Life is very difficult for me now and you can imagine what it means for the pillar of a family to die. You can imagine what it means, after the killing of a pillar of a family, twins were born.

No support

“The worst is that since my husband was killed, nobody has asked how I and his children are doing. Government both from local and state levels have not asked nor came to us either to condole with us or assist us. I have been telling my sister that I don’t know what is happening since my husband was killed; no message from state, no message from local governments. She has been consoling me that God will never forsake me. “I am very sad because since my husband was killed, no help, nothing has been done. My children are out of school because my husband is no more alive. I want help, I want my children to return to school. I need help for my twins because after mourning seriously for my late husband, my breasts stopped pumping milk. I am buying tin milk for them and you know how costly it is. My husband was killed on duty post but nobody has asked of us both state and local governments. We are suffering, we are dying of hunger. “I don’t have money anymore for my goat business which was moving on well. I have used the money I have since my husband was killed and I am now left with nothing. I need money to go back to this business, I need money”, she stated. She described her husband as strong man and explained that she supported him to join the Ebubeagu job because of his passion for security work. She opined that she has no regret for supporting her husband to join Ebubeagu only that he was killed by unknown gunmen

Husband’s virtues

“My husband was a good and strong man and he was killed like this. I supported him to enter this Ebubeagu work that took his life because he told me that he will not do any other work except security(force) work. “ He said he likes anything security and that it only that work that he can do very well.

After weighing it, I decided to allow him to go for the Ebubeagu work because I have seen that I cannot stop him from doing the work since he has made his mind to do it. What is paining me much is his killing otherwise, I don’t have regret on his decision to join Ebubeagu since he resolved that he must enter the work”.

Odanwu’s friend, Ezeson Jonah described the condition of the widow and her children as very deplorable and unimaginable, adding that the killing of her husband has affected her physically and psychologically. “Condition of the widow and the children is a deplorable one and unimaginable. The death of her spouse appeared to affect her in different ways both psychological and otherwise. It is a very painful and pathetic experience. Mrs. Rita Odanwu lost her husband on 2nd December 2022 and she delivered twins (boys) on 3rd December 2022. “Before the twins they have six children that they’re taking care of. Now the breadwinner of the family has gone and no means of feeding and training the kids. They’re not living in their house. They’re tenants”, he said.

Passionate appeal

He described the late Odanwu as honest, integrity, a jovial, gallant man in security work and very friendly. “He was my good friend. He was member of Ngboejeogu Security Council and Ebubeagu Security Network, Ohaukwu Command. He was a very peaceful and brave security guard that has conciliatory view of seeking for peace always.

“Chukwuma deserve not to die in that way. I am pained even as I’m speaking with you now. But we can’t question God almighty. “I am appealing to government at all levels, nongovernmental organizations NGOs, wealthy Nigerians and religious leaders to ameliorate the condition of the widow and the orphans of Late Odanwu Chukwuma. She needs help so that she can feed the children, educate them and keep them healthy. They should be assisted by government in their psychological, social and economic needs”.

