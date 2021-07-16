Widow’s 22-year shanty life ends in glory

Tears of remembered pains streamed down the leathery cheeks of 70-year-old Mrs. Alice Okogbo as she recalled how she lost her husband and home, and then had to relocate to Gowon Estate, Egbeda, to live in a derelict looking shanty. Many people in the estate said that the shanty was not fit for human habitation.

But Okogbo, speaking with our reporter, said that she had no choice than to live there. She has gotten used to cold seeping into her aged bones and mosquitoes feasting on her and keeping her company at night with their buzzing. However, the living condition of Okogbo changed after she had an encounter with Pastor Juliet Olele, founder of Comforter’s Hands of Care Foundation.

Olele, who is passionate about issues that have to do with widows and children, built a lovely house for Okogbo. Olele went further to do a housewarming party on July 3, 2021 for the septuagenarian. It was on that fateful day that Okogbo took a walk down memory lane, weeping bitterly as she narrated how her husband, a policeman died and then wept for joy as she recollected the advent of Olele into her life.

Okogbo said: “I have been living in this shanty for over 22 years. I kept asking myself when I would get to live in a brick house again. When Pastor Juliet saw where I lived, she was shocked. She broke down and wept! She asked how I was coping with the mosquitoes. She promised she would build me a brick house, but I didn’t believe it. And then I saw people bringing sand, bags of cement and blocks. I couldn’t believe my eyes.” Okogbo, a mother of five girls, said that her daughters got married, had children and began struggling to fend for their children. Okogbo said that she didn’t think it would be fair to add to their burdens, thus she continued to live in her shanty. And then tragedy struck; two among the daughters died in the same year.

Okogbo was left with three grandchildren to fend for. “My three remaining daughters are not financially buoyant! I used to sell medicinal herbs at Mushin, but now I can barely work or walk because I suffer from acute arthritis.” Okogbo said that she was married to a policeman, but he died in 2000. The man, an inspector, collapsed in the line of duty.

Thereafter, Okogbo lost their home. She recounted: “After he died, I didn’t have anywhere to stay. I then came to live in this Gowon Estate. I had bought this land some years ago, and so, when I had an accommodation challenge, I came here to live.

I had no money to start a building, but I managed to get some men to build a shanty for me. Yes, I have a brother-in-law, but he has no money to care for me. I had to be on my own. I really thank Pastor Juliet.” Olele said that she started the foundation in last year during the enforced COVID-19 lockdown.

The lockdown made her confront and understand the realities of the sufferings of widows, she said. She said: “I’m an orphan, so I know what it means to feel pain and to suffer. If you don’t have the spirit of giving, you can’t do charity work. I started with a bag of rice for different women and wrappers for some. Within a month, we had empowered 20 women with N20, 000 each. God has enabled us to do so much. We’ve paid widows’ rents and their children’s school fees.

It’s only God that had been assisting us to feed some widows. I took a vow, that as long as I am alive and God continues to enable us to feed these women, I wouldn’t stop! They’ve all become like mothers to me.” The pastor added that she had further vowed to share food to widows every week. She said: “There are widows who have no money to ensure their children go to school; we’ve taken care of their children’s school fees.

We gave Miss. Favour, a scholarship that will see her through senior secondary school to the university.” Olele recalled that there was a particular widow, who wanted to sell her ceiling fan and cooking gas in order to raise money for her child’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam, but the foundation stepped in and took care of the payment.

“God also enabled us to build a house for our mother, Alice Okogbo. There’s something else we are planning to do; to acquire a large expanse of land, where we will build 500 apartments so that every homeless widow will have a place to live until they are on their feet. Also, while living there, we will empower them, so that they will have a job or handwork to sustain them,” Olele enthused. She said that the foundation had assisted over 500 widows in Lagos, but now, she was looking at expanding her helpline to other states. She stated: “We started in November last year and we’re not a year old yet, but God has assisted us to achieve so much.” She said that without her partners, the achievements wouldn’t have been possible and her journey would have been tortuous and probably fruitless.

Other widows, who had benefited from the foundation, shared their stories. Aminatu Mohammed said that she used to cry most times until she met Olele. The pastor gave her N20, 000 and she started a petty business of buying and selling palm oil. Mohammed came all the way from Idiroko in Ogun State, to Egbeda, in Lagos State when she heard about how Olele was assisting widows.

She had never regretted that step of faith she took. Another widow, Folake, said that she used to bake and hawk cakes in order to make ends meet, but everyone avoided her because she was always looking dirty. She had no decent clothes. Olele blessed her with clothes and money and her business turned around. “My dirty appearance made people not buy my confectionaries from me.

After Juliet blessed me with clothes, I looked cleaner and then I started making money,” she said. Miss. Patrick Favour was the teenage girl who got a scholarship to university from the foundation. She said: “My mom had been struggling to take care of me and my siblings. But Pastor Juliet has wiped away the tears from the face of my mother.” The mom, Chinyere, said that she used to suffer from High Blood Pressure (BP) because of her burdens and worries, but then Olele came into her life and started assisting her financially. Now, she sleeps soundly at night with her BP now a thing of the past.

