Metro & Crime

Widows, traders appeal to Sanwo-Olu over ‘illegal’ demolition of Lagos market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Widows and traders of Oluwagbebe market, Marina, Lagos State, have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in what they termed ‘illegal’ demolition and attempt by some persons to take possession of the market.

 

In the early hours of Sunday, December 26, 2021, a group of persons were said to have invaded the market and demolished some stores allegedly in an attempt to take possession of the market.

 

The demolition thereby led to series of protests from the traders, who are appealing to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other concerned Nigerians to intervene. Some of the inscriptions on the placards displayed by the aggrieved traders read: “Dapo Ali-Balogun, leave our market alone.

 

Stop intimidating us,” “We are widows,” “Obey court order,” and “stop sending thugs to destroy and steal our property” among others. Secretary of the Oluwagbebe market, Mr Abass Akeem, explained that the people who invaded the market on December 26 “are trying to acquire this market.

 

We reported to the local government chairman and he said he was not aware of the act.”

He pleaded that “this is where we make our daily bread. Do they want us to start stealing to feed our respective families?

We are pleading with Governor Sanwo-Olu to please come to our aid. We are paying our dues in this market.”

 

One of the traders said that “my husband died last year, and I’m the only one taking care of our four kids, pay house rent, schools fees and all that. Where do they want me to start from after demolishing the market that serves as my only source of livelihood?”

 

Another trader, Ibrahim Kehinde, mentioned one Molake and Ekemode as one of the leaders of the suspected thugs who attacked the market.

He alleged that “their plan is to take possession of this market from us and sell it back to us at an exorbitant price. That’s why we are calling on our government and other concerned agencies to intervene.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Students, workers, others protest fuel, electricity price increment in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Students, workers, and civil society organisations, Tuesday stormed the major streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to express their displeasure over the hike in the price of petrol and increase of electricity tariff. The protesters, led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, who carried placards with […]
Metro & Crime

Four persons feared dead in cult war in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A cult clash at the Swali Ultra Modern Market in the Yenagoa metropolis of Bayelsa State has alledgedly consumed four persons.   But according to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Command Asinim Butswat, the cult clash which happened on Monday claimed two unidentified persons.   According to the PPRO: “It was […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Five missing persons not yet found – Police

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Police yesterday said five missing people at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were yet to be found.   The five people were declared missing last week during the renewed boundary crisis between the people of Ekoli Edda and the people of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica