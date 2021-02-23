Business

WIEN, REAN partner for International Women in Energy confab

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has declared partnership with Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) to host the International Women in Energy Symposium.

 

President of WIEN, Ms. Funmi Ogbue, who stated this during a virtual press conference, maintained that this is in recognition of the need to support strategies that will promote and enable equal participation of women in the energy value chain.

 

The virtual symposium is sub-themed: “Light Up Africa. It aims to bring together Women in Energy across Africa. The event will yield initiatives, to extend the footprint of women in Energy to new frontiers and increase women’s talent contribution to Light up Africa.

 

In alignment with the 2021 global International Women’s Day theme – “Choose to Challenge” the symposium looks to encourage women across Africa to choose to challenge gender bias and inequality, to take a position in driving the energy transition and to celebrate the achievements of women driven successes in the energy sector.

Ogbue said: “To celebrate IWD in partnership with REAN, we aim to bring together the women in energy across Africa to collaborate on a S.M.A.R.T gender inclusion action plan, signing a charter to commit to the action items within a certain timeline.

“This event presents another opportunity for further actualization of the WIEN vision, which is to be the leading Network that promotes the participation and advancement of Women in leadership across the energy value chain in support of national development.

On her part, REAN’s Executive Secretary, Ms. Lande Abudu, said: “We are delighted to be co-hosting the Women in Energy Symposium. There has never been a more critical time to amplify discussions that will enhance gender inclusion in the energy sector.

 

“The symposium joins a growing list of activities that REAN is involved in to encourage the participation of women in the energy sector. The link between gender equality and reduced energy poverty is something we have long recognized, and we are certain that this event will deliver positive outcomes.”

 

The symposium is the second of its kind hosted by WIEN; with confirmed speakers like; Olasimbo Sojinrin – Country Manager Solar Sisters; Chike Nwosu- MD/CEO Waltersmith; Usman Yusuf- COO Gas and Power NNPC; Engr Tony Ogbuigwe – Managing Consultant Pejad Group; and Tari Akhibi- GM HR, WalterSmith.

