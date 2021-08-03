Sports

Wife honours Joe Blankson with swimming competition

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Mercy, wife of late swimmer, Joe Blankson, who died saving lives of 13 others whose both capsized in Bakana, Rivers State three years ago has initiated a yearly swimming competition in honour of her late husband.

 

Blankson saved 13 persons during the incident but eventually lost his life while saving the 14th person and his wife said she is setting up the agegrade competition in remembrance of her husband.

 

“He died saving the life of others and eventually lost his while in the process of saving the 14th person while travelling to his home town in Bakana.

 

“I am doing this to show the world that swimming apart from being a skillful sports is also a survival game and that is why we have set up a Foundation to always remember him,” she said.

 

Mercy explained that the sport, apart from being a competitive one, can also help individual in the act of survival if they found themselves in a similar situation.

 

She said the first edition of the competition which was organised at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja attracted 36 swimmers between the age bracket of 11 and 13 years.

