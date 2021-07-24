News

Wife kills husband over domestic brawl in Delta

A housewife has stabbed her husband to death at Ulogwe-Isumpe community in Utagbe-Unor, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State during a heated argument over a domestic issue. The victim, simply identified as Mr. Okwuchukwu was allegedly stabbed with a sharp kitchen knife in the stomach.

The couple were said to have disagreed over domestic issue but the woman got enraged and suddenly applied a kitchen knife on the man. The killing sent panic across the town, forcing residents to rain curses on the woman. A neighbour in Asaba yesterday said: “The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by us but he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. “Police were immediately invited to arrest the woman at the nearby Ndemili community where she escaped to for asylum.” He further disclosed his body had been deposited at the morgue of the hospital. The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but could not volunteer detail information on the killing.

