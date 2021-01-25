Wife murders husband with shoes in Delta

A housewife has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Mr. Sylvester Etsebanghanro Ighomi, in Delta State.

The unnamed woman, a mother of two, reportedly hit Ighomi’s head with the pointed sole of her shoes. He died on the spot.

The incident occurred about 11am on Saturday at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Local Government Area of the state. Prior to this, the victim, who was an executive of the Ugbuwangue community, was said to have had issues of infidelity with his wife.

The woman, who had been suspecting her husband and accusing him of fliWife murders husband with shoes in Deltarting around with women in the community, allegedly sneaked to where he was sitting and hit the back of his head with the heels of her shoes.

“The quarrel was as a result of extra-marital affairs. The man slumped and started foaming from his mouth and nose. He died on the spot. When he was rushed to a hospital, they confirmed him dead,” a neighbour, who pleaded anonymity, said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said in Asaba yesterday that the woman had been arrested.

She said: “Nobody had come to report the matter to the police as at this time you are calling, but the lady has been arrested for two reasons. One, to keep her in protective custody, from a mob attack or make sure she does not kill herself. Two, so that we can find her whenever she is needed for interrogation.”

Onovwakpoyeya said the woman had made some confessional statements to the police about the incident. She lamented that no member of the victim’s family or indigenes of the community had come to report the matter.

The PPRO, however, said the command would commence discreet investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the killing based on her statement.

She said the woman did not mention shoes heels in her statement. Ighomi’s body has been deposited in a morgue.

