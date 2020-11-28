News

Wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff abducted in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. The incident was said to have occurred at Owena axis of Ondo/Akure Highway in Idanre Local Government Area of the state. The wife of Olugbenga Ale, who is Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff, was said to be coming from Lagos when the suspected kidnappers struck.

The kidnap is coming hours after the killing of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, on Thursday by bandits in Ose Local Government Area of the state as well as the robbery attack on a bank at Ode-Irele in Irele Local Government. According to a source who craved anonymity, after forcing the vehicle which Ale was travelling in to stop, the gunmen whisked her into the bush. It was gathered that the incident had been reported to the security agencies.

A top government source also disclosed that the development has forced the Akeredolu to shelve his planned presentation of 2021 budget at the State House of Assembly. When contacted as at press time, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was not aware but promised to get back to the report.

